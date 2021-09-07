Künker Auction 352: World Gold Coins of the Hermann Schwarz Collection

Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

This is one of the best moments in the life of any coin dealer: being able to offer a collection that has remained untouched for two generations.

Hermann Schwarz (1880-1961), owner of the oldest Bavarian publishing house specialized in forms, had witnessed the period of hyperinflation after the First World War and learned from it to always invest a considerable part of his fortune in gold coins. In Auction 352, we have the pleasure to offer you these gold coins, which Schwarz mostly acquired from Munich coin dealers.

You can look forward to an impressive ensemble. The spectrum ranges from ancient coins, which will be on sale Saturday, 25 September following Auction 351, to impressive rarities from all over the world, on sale on Monday, 27 September, to issues of the German States and coins of the German Empire on 27 and 28 September.

As is the case with many good old collections, connoisseurs will find rarities of the finest quality alongside more common pieces of “very fine” quality. Accordingly, estimates range from prices just above the material value to five-digit figures.

You can look forward to this splendid auction sale!

And don't forget: On Thursday, 16 September 2021 at 7 p.m. Central European Time, we invite you once again to an online presentation by Professor Dr. Johannes Nollé (in German). The presentation is entitled Preußen – gefürchtet, gehasst und bewundert.

Selected Highlights from the Hermann Schwarz Collection Künker Auction

Lot number 1209

France.

Charles X, 1824-1830.

Gold medal 1825 by E. Gatteaux,

commemorating the coronation of Charles X.

From the estate of Heinrich Wilhelm von Werther.

Purchased in 1938 at Julius Jenke, Munich.

Very rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 25,000 euros

Lot number 1234

Great Britain.

William III, 1694-1702.

5 guineas 1701, London.

Purchased in 1954 at Julius Jenke, Munich.

Rare. NGC MS61. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 25,000 euros

Lot number 1407

Russia.

Elizabeth, 1741-1761.

5 roubles 1759, St. Petersburg.

Purchased in 1955 at Peus, Frankfurt.

Only 2,354 specimens minted.

NGC MS62. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 25,000 euros

Lot number 1548

Japan.

Mutsuhito, 1867-1912.

20 yen, year 3 Meiji era (1870), Osaka.

Purchased in 1937 at Helbing, Munich.

Very rare. Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 20,000 euros

Lot number 1751

Bavaria.

Maximilian I, 1598-1651.

10 ducats 1643, Munich.

Purchased in 1954 at Julius Jenke, Munich.

3rd known specimen. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 20,000 euros

Lot number 1955

Lauenburg.

Julius Franz, 1666-1689.

Double ducat n.d. (1678).

Purchased in 1935 at Julius Jenke, Munich.

Extremely rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 20,000 euros

Lot number 2009

Nuremberg.

5 ducats 1698.

Purchased in 1938 at Julius Jenke, Munich.

NGC UNC DETAILS.

Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 20,000 euros

Lot number 2109

Saxony.

Frederick Augustus I, 1694-1733.

3 ducats 1717, Dresden.

Purchased in 1957 from a private person.

Extremely rare. About extremely fine.

Estimate: 20,000 euros

Lot number 2198

Bavaria.

Ludwig III, 1913-1918.

3 marks 1918.

“Bayernhochzeit” (Bavarian Wedding).

Very rare. Extremely fine +.

Estimate: 25,000 euros

Lot number 2305

German New Guinea.

20 New Guinean marks 1895.

Purchased at Helbing, Munich.

Only 1,500 specimens minted. NGC PF61.

Extremely fine to FDC.

Estimate: 25,000 euros

