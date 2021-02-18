Künker eLive Auctions by Künker GmbH ……



Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

The Künker eLive Auction 65 is online. From now on you can study all pieces of the upcoming auction.

The offer ranges from ancient coins to modern World coins. A large number of the lots from the ancient part come from the collection of a Hanseatic Roman friend and a Lower Rhine private collection and belong to the Roman Imperial period. Among the Greek coins, the focus is on the regions of Thrace and Macedonia.

From the field of Greek coins stands out a rare hemidrachm from Messene, formerly part of the BCD collection. At the beginning of the Roman Imperial period, a small series of aurei of the emperors Augustus and Tiberius is particularly noteworthy. Further highlights of the imperial period are among others an extraordinary nice denarius of Trajan.

The overview of modern World coins of European objects ranges from A for Albania to T for Turkey, with a focus on France and Russia. In addition to a smaller offering from Overseas and Habsburg, we would like to draw your interest to Germany, which represents nearly half of eLive Auction 65 with over 650 lots. In particular, we would like to recommend a collection of Northern German coins.

The online auction will take place from Tuesday, 23 February to Thursday, 25 February 2021, starting at 6 p.m. each day at www.eLive-Auction.de.

We hope you enjoy studying the eLive Auction 65.

Many regards from Osnabrück,

Your Künker Team

Künker eLive Auction 65 Timeline

Starting each day at 6 p.m. (CET) on www.eLive-Auction.com.

Tuesday, February 23

Coins from the Ancient World

European Coins and Medals: Albania – Italy

Wednesday, February 24

European Coins and Medals: Yugoslavia – Turkey

Coins and Medals from Overseas

Holy Roman Empire

German Coins and Medals: Aachen-Lübeck

Thursday, February 25

German Coins and Medals: Magdeburg- Würzburg

Medals

German Coins after 1871

Emergency coins

Lots

Paper money

Coin Scales

German Orders and Decorations

Selected Highlights from eLive Auction 65

Lot number 7073

Roman Empire

Augustus, 30 B. C. -14 A. C.

Aureus, 15/13 B. C., Lugdunum.

Very fine/extremely fine.

Estimate: 3,500 euros

Lot number 7080

Roman Empire

Tiberius, 14-37.

Aureus, Lugdunum.

Very fine.

Estimate: 2,000 euros

Lot number 7475

France

Orange.

Guillaume IX, 1647-1650.

Ecu 1650.

Very rare date. Very fine.

Estimate: 1,500 euros

Lot number 7985

Hesse-Darmstadt

Ernst Ludwig, 1678-1739.

Silver medal 1707.

Extremely rare. Very fine +.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 8206

Bishopric of Osnabrück

Franz Wilhelm von Wartenberg, 1625-1661.

1/8 Taler (Blamüser) 1656, Melle.

Extremely rare. Almost very fine.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 8313

Saxony

Eisenach.

Silver medal in the weight of a Reichstaler 1717.

Rare, especially in this condition. Fine toning, extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 1,250 euros

Lot number 8508

Weimar Republic

5 Reichsmarks 1932 A.

Very fine-extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,250 euros

Lot number 8512

German Demokratic Republic, 1949-1990

Gold medal 1969.

Extremely fine-uncirculated.

Estimate: 500 euros

Sending bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: service@kuenker.de

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

