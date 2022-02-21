Künker eLive Auction 70 of Ancient and World Coins Starts Tuesday

This Tuesday, as part of the digital World Money Fair, Künker eLive Auction 70 begins. You can expect over 1,900 lot numbers from the ancient world to modern times on three evenings from February 22-24, 2022, starting at 5 p.m. (Central European Time) each evening.

The online auction starts on Tuesday with coins from the ancient world and covers the entire range from the Celts to coins from the Middle East.

On the second evening of our eLive Auction, we present you a nice collection of coins from the Russian Empire–among others, with a so-called Scott-Ruble minted in 1754 under Elisabeth (ruled 1741-1761)–as well as from the Habsburg Hereditary Lands – among them an extremely rare 6 Kreuzer piece of 1622 from the Hall Mint.

We would also like to mention a selection of coins from Brunswick, including a 10 thaler piece minted in 1747 under Karl I (1735-1780).

To conclude our three-day online auction, we recommend a series of German silver coins, including a Proof from Vereinstaler, Reuss minted in 1858.

We hope you enjoy studying our eLive Auction 70.

Schedule

Tuesday, February 22 – 5 pm (CET)

Coins from the Ancient World

European Coins and Medals: Albania to Rumania

Wednesday, February 23 – 5 pm (CET)

European Coins and Medals: Russia to Hungary

Coins and Medals from Overseas

Habsburg Hereditary Lands: Austria

German Coins and Medals: Aachen – Halberstadt

Thursday, February 24 – 5 pm (CET)

German Coins and Medals: Hamburg to Würzburg

Medals

German Coins after 1871

Lots

Select Highlights from eLive Auction 70

Lot number 8074

Paeonia

Lykkeios, 356-335 BCE

Tetradrachm.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 400 euros

Lot number 8485

England

William III and Mary, 1688-1694.

Silver medal 1692.

Very rare. Attractive piece with maginificent patina, extremely fine +.

Estimate: 500 euros

Lot number 8890

Japan

Tempo Aera.

Koban n. d. (1837).

Nice golden patina, almost extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Lot number 9201

Brunswick-Wolfenbüttel

Karl I, 1735-1780.

10 Taler 1747, Brunswick.

Almost uncirculated.

Estimate: 1,000 euros

Lot number 9466

Saxony.

Friedrich August III (I), 1763-1806-1827.

10 Taler (Double August d’or) 1781, Dresden.

Extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,500 euros

Lot number 9660

Brunswick

Ernst August, 1913-1918.

5 marks 1915.

Rare. Extremely fine.

Estimate: 1,500 euros

