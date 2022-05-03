Künker eLive Auction 71 of Ancient and World Coins is Online

Dear bidders and coin enthusiasts,

The Künker eLive Auction 71 is online.

More than 3,200 lots with coins and medals from the ancient world to modern times as well as orders and decorations from all over the world await you from May 9-13, 2022. The kick-off will be exactly 399 coins from the ancient world. The spectrum ranges from the Celts to Asia. This time, Greek coins form a focus, with an impressive series of tetradrachms by Alexander the Great.

Roman coins are again represented in large numbers, from the Republic to Late Antiquity.

Subsequently, we present coins from Europe and overseas, some of them with beautiful individual pieces. Among others, we would like to mention a bronze medal issued by the city of Liège on the death of its bishop van Bommel or a very rare 1861 5 lira piece from Florence – as well as a Riksdaler from Stockholm minted in 1805 by Gustav IV Adolf, 1792-1809.

For all collectors of Chinese coinage, we recommend you to take a look at a small series of Chinese silver bars, a special highlight being a silver bar of 50 taels (weight: 1.8 kg).

We would also like to mention a large collection of Habsburg coins, including an excellent thaler of Ferdinand I, 1522-1558-1564 from Hall, as well as a nice series of bracteates from an old collection. Something special is concealed behind the collection concepts of two series, one deals with the nominal of the imperial town (Reichsort), and the other presents interesting architectural representations on European medals.

The last two auction days will be devoted to phaleristics.

On Thursday, two important collections are able to dissolve. On the one hand the collection of Hans Giesen, his collection focus was on the Federal Republic of Germany, the Sovereign Order of Malta, the Holy See, and Vatican City State; as well as the collection of German regimental jubilee medals of Ulrich Schrock.

On Friday, objects from various possessions will follow, including an estate of a medal dealer and an important collection of European states as well as orders and decorations from all over the world.

We hope you enjoy our eLive Auction 71.

Many regards from Osnabrück

Your Künker Team

Schedule

Monday, May 9 – 5 pm (CET)

Lots 1-724:

Ancient coins

European Coins and Medals: Albania to Russia

Tuesday, May 10 – 5 pm (CET)

Lots 725-1403:

European Coins and Medals: Sweden – Cyprus

Coins and medals from overseas

Habsburg hereditary lands – Austria

German coins and medals: Aachen – Hesse

Wednesday, May 11 – 5 pm (CET)

Lots 1404-2099:

German Coins and Medals: Jülich-Kleve-Berg – Württemberg

Medals

German coins from 1871

Lots

Thursday, May 12 – 4 pm (CET)

Lots 3001-3682:

Library, Archive and Collection Hans Giesen: Federal Republic of Germany, Vatican and others

Ulrich Schrock Collection: Regimental Jubilee Medals

Friday, May 13 – 4 pm (CET)

Lots 3683-4136:

Orders and decorations from Germany and from all over the world, including the estate of a medal dealer and an important collection of European states

Select Highlights from eLive Auction 71

Lot number 201

Roman Republic.

Denar, 67 BC., Rome.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 427

Belgium.

City of Lüttich.

Bronze medal 1852.

Estimate: 150 euros

Lot number 599

Kingdom of Italy.

Victor Emanuel II., 1859-1861-1878.

5 Lire 1861, Florenz.

Extremely rare.

Estimate: 750 euros

Lot number 1063

Margraviate Baden-Durlach.

Friedrich I., 1852-1856-1907.

Ducat 1854.

Only 1.820 Exemplare minted. Attractive piece.

Estimate: 2,750.00 euros

Lot number 1362

Gelnhausen.

Friedrich I., 1155-1190.

Bracteat, 1180/1190.

Rare variation.

Estimate: 2,000.00 euros

Lot number 1532

Electorate of Pfalz.

Karl Theodor, 1743-1799.

Ducat 1767, Mannheim.

Estimate: 2,000.00 euros

Lot number 1897

Germany-Eastern Africa.

15 Rupien 1916 T, Tabora.

Estimate: 1,500.00 euros

Lot number 3899

Royal order of Francescos I., commander´s cross, version with rigid crown, 2nd quarter of the 19th century, gold and emaille.

Estimate: 1,750 euros

Participating Live on the Internet

In order to participate in the eLive Auction live on the internet, a personal myKünker Account is required. This free service enables you not only to place your bid in all areas of the websites KÜNKER and eLIVE AUCTION but to make purchases, too.

Sending Bids by Fax, Phone, and Email

While online bidding is always available we also gladly accept your bids by:

Fax: +49 541 96202 22

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +49 541 96202 0

Please note: The likelihood of errors increases, if we do receive your bid shortly before the auction. We thus recommend sending your bids as early as possible.

