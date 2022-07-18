The summer auctions are only just over and the next Künker auction is already about to start. On six auction days, over 3,400 lots with coins and medals from the ancient world to modern times, orders and decorations from all over the world as well as numismatic literature await you in eLive Auction 72.

By Künker GmbH



Whether you are interested in Celts or Sicily, in Oldenburg or Prussia, in Reichsgold coins or knightly orders: You are sure to find something exciting among the over 3,400 lots of the Künker eLive Auction 72 – and despite the quality at affordable prices.

Künker eLive Auction 72 Schedule

Coins and Medals from Ancient to Modern Times

Monday, 18 July – Thursday, 21 July 2022, from 5 p.m. each day

Orders and Decorations

Friday, 22 July 2022, from 4 p.m.

Numismatic Literature

Sunday, 24 July 2022, starting at 3 p.m.

Coins and Medals From Ancient to Modern Times

On the first four auction days, nearly 2,600 coins from the ancient world to modern times will be on offer. The spectrum of the 398 ancient coins ranges from the Celtic world to Asia.

Worthy of special mention is a small but very interesting lot of misstruck coins, among them a didrachm of Taranto from the collections of Michel Pandély Vlasto and Theodor Prowe (lot 33). Numerous coins depicting ships or parts of ships will certainly be of interest to numismatists. But also a small series of Celtic gold coins as well as numerous Greek and Roman coins should not remain unmentioned.

This is followed by over 1,200 modern coins and medals–including a very interesting collection from Oldenburg–with some rarities, such as a Groten minted by Johann V in 1502 (lot 1289) or a Doppelschilling minted in Jever by Anton Günther in 1654 (lot 1323).

Furthermore, we recommend you to take a closer look at a small series of Prussian coins with some rarities, including interesting pewter strikes. The offer of Reichsgold coins is the most extensive in this auction, with quite nice qualities, the focus is on Baden, Bavaria, Hamburg, Hesse, Prussia, Saxony, and Württemberg.

Orders and Decorations from the Peter Groch and the Karl-Heinz Knüppel Collection

On Friday, the auction of orders and decorations will follow. On offer are the Peter Groch Collection, Part 8, with duplicates of German States, and the Karl-Heinz Knüppel Collection, with a focus on the French Legion of Honour, the Holy See (Vatican), and the Sovereign Order of Malta. Orders, decorations, medals, buckles, certificates, badges and small insignia of the German states, the German Empire from 1871 to 1933 and the Order of the Knights Templar in Germany come from various collections.

Among the foreign decorations, the focus is on a series of Interallied Victory Medals 1918, on Belgium, France, the Italian states and Italy, the Sovereign Order of Malta, Montenegro, Austria, Portugal, Spain, and the Holy See (Vatican). Overseas pieces include those from Afghanistan, Japan, Persia, and Peru.

Numismatic Literature

The eLive Auction 72 will conclude on Sunday, 24 July 2022, starting at 3 p.m., with around 450 lots of numismatic literature.

You can access the auction catalogs online at www.kuenker.de. If you want to submit your bid from your computer at home, please remember to register for this service in good time.

