CoinWeek editor Charles Morgan breaks down five lots that you need to know about from the recently held Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ Regency 40 Auction. The Regency 40 sale was held on August 27, 2020, at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada, and comprised of 370 hand-picked lots of coins, all of which were graded by PCGS or NGC and the majority of which were CAC-approved.

Charles discusses a mix of numismatic notables, including the finest known 1837 N-16 large cent, formerly part of the Naftzger Collection; the finest known 1923-S Lincoln cent; a fantastic gem 1911-D “Strong D” Indian quarter eagle; a brilliant gem 1927-S Mercury dime with Full Split Bands; and a nearly perfect 1911 Barber quarter in Proof.

Each of these coins has an interesting numismatic and rare coin market back story. If you like learning about rare coins, you won’t want to miss this episode of CoinWeek Streaming News.

