Legend Rare Coin Inaugurates Weekly Internet Only Auctions

As the collectible coin market continues to evolve, Legend Rare Coin Auctions is making moves to evolve with it. We listen to what are customers are saying. Beginning in April 2022, an online only session was added to each Regency Auction, featuring quality collector coins valued from $250 to $2,000. These Online Only Sessions have proven such a success for both buyers and sellers that Legend Rare Coin Auctions is proud to introduce the Legend Weekly Internet Auctions in addition to hosting our Regency sales.

The Weekly Internet Auctions will feature 50+ coins per week, valued at $250.00 up to $2,500 per lot. Like the Regency Auctions, these sales will still be vetted for quality (no Genuine or Details-holder coins will be offered). However, where in the past, certain issues of U.S. coins would not be accepted (particularly modern issues), there will be no restrictions as to coin types. ALL coins will be sold with no reserve.

A 17.5% buyer’s premium will be charged on all lots sold. Consignment settlement for the Internet Auctions is only 10 business days following the sale.

The first Weekly Internet Auction will go up as a Watchlist on January 15, open for bidding on January 20, and will soft close on January 29 at 7 PM Eastern Time. The second Weekly Auction will go up and open for bidding on January 27 and soft close on February 5 at 7PM.

For more information or to discuss consigning for these sales, visit the website at www.legendauctions.com or contact us at [email protected] or (732) 935-1168 – or see us at the FUN show.

