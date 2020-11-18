Mike Coltrane Collection of North Carolina Currency Now Open for Bidding

Following the successful over $2 million auction of Part I of The Mike Coltrane Collection, Heritage Auctions is now privileged to offer the next part of Mr. Coltrane’s collection in a month-long auction at Currency.HA.com.

Covering more than 200 years of North Carolina currency, the material in this auction ranges from Colonial notes all the way to small-sized National Bank Notes. Bidding will conclude with a live session scheduled for 6 PM CT on Sunday, November 29.

For an eight-year-old boy with an interest in coin collecting, having a father who was a banker was a definite plus. When a farmer would bring a jar of coins to the bank for deposit, Mike’s dad would buy them. Sorting the coins was a fun father-son activity that took place at a card table set up in the family’s living room. The well-circulated “keepers” would be placed into Whitman albums, some of which Mike still has. While in high school, Mike began collecting on his own and attended local coin club meetings. He bought his first $5 1909 gold coin in Brilliant Uncirculated for $18 at one of the club’s monthly auctions and financed his hobby by mowing lawns and doing other odd jobs. In college, money was tight, and academics and ROTC took precedence; after that, Mike was focused on earning his MBA from the Wharton School of Economics, and collecting was put on hold.

In 1984, Mike’s dad once again sparked his interest by showing him a few National Bank Notes he had saved from the 1950s. By this time, Mike had also become one of an ancestral line of bankers at Concord National Bank (from his great-great-grandfather onward), and both he and his dad enjoyed searching for examples from that bank. Mike later branched out into collecting notes from his home town of Concord, North Carolina, then expanded his interest to include notes from other “Concord” locations around the United States, some of which were included in our first Signature Auction.

Highlights of Mr. Coltrane’s specialized North Carolina collection include:

