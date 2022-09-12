Monumental Proof 1885 Double Eagle Featured in Stack's Bowers Winter Expo Auction

By Christopher Maisano – Numismatist, Stack’s Bower Galleries ……



The 1885 Proof double eagle is among the rarest Proof $20s, and we are pleased to offer an exciting example graded Proof-67 Deep Cameo by PCGS and with CAC approval in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Whitman Winter Expo Auction. It is an impressive, pristine beauty with intensely frosted motifs and deeply reflective mirror fields that offer a stark “black and white” contrast.

An exceptional rarity in all grades, the Proof double eagle mintage for this date was just 78 pieces, with perhaps just 20 or so traceable today. Indeed, $20 pieces dated 1885 are rarities across the board, as just 751 circulation strikes were produced. The present coin is numerically finer than Bass:1895 (October 1999). It isn’t often that a writer is able to pen the term “finer than the Bass specimen,” but here that opportunity presents itself. It is tied with just one other example for the finest known at PCGS and is the sole finest with CAC approval.

This is likely the nicest 1885 Proof double eagle and contends for the title of the finest Type 3 Proof $20 ever graded by PCGS. Within that category, only two Proof 67+ Deep Cameo examples exist, and this CAC-approved Proof 67 Deep Cameo is comparable in terms of quality. This is a highly significant offering for PCGS Registry Set collectors as well as advanced U.S. gold enthusiasts. Very strong bidding is suggested if you want to own this prize.

