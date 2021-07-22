Two classic rarities shone brightly as Heritage’s July 13-15 Summer FUN Auction brought in excess of $6.1 million USD to its consignors. This auction was held at Heritage’s Dallas headquarters, with lot viewing opportunities provided at the July Florida United Numismatists (FUN) convention. All prices realized include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.
The 1884 Trade Dollar is a classic rarity, with a mere 10 coins believed to have been issued. This auction featured one such piece, graded MS63 by PCGS and pedigreed to both the King Farouk and the Norweb collections. A highlight of any auction in which it appears, this coin sold for $396,000.
Type coin specialists are well-aware that the toughest silver type coin to obtain is the 1796-1797 half dollar, Draped Bust with Small Eagle Reverse, and that any such coin is a prize. This auction featured one such piece, a 1797 half dollar graded MS61 by NGC. Not only was this coin in a highly desirable Mint State grade, but it was the scarcer of the two 1797 varieties, the O-102, and as such the sole certified Mint State representative of the variety. It hammered for $192,000.
Just a few of the other highlights of this auction included:
- Justh & Hunter Gold Ingot. 160.64 Ounces – Sold for: $372,000
- Kellogg & Humbert Gold Ingot. 39.74 Ounces – Sold for: $186,000
- 1929 $5 MS65 PCGS – Sold for: $90,000
- 1892-CC $20 MS62+ PCGS. CAC – Sold for: $84,000
- 1915-S Panama-Pacific 50 Dollar Round MS61 NGC – Sold for: $66,000
- 1918/7-D 5C FS-101 MS64 PCGS – Sold for: $63,000
- 1907 $20 High Relief, Wire Rim MS66 NGC – Sold for: $60,000
- 1842-C $5 Small Date AU58 PCGS – Sold for: $55,200
- 1838-C $2 1/2 HM-1, MS63 NGC – Sold for: $55,200
- 1839-C $2 1/2 HM-2, MS62 NGC – Sold for: $55,200
