Two classic rarities shone brightly as Heritage’s July 13-15 Summer FUN Auction brought in excess of $6.1 million USD to its consignors. This auction was held at Heritage’s Dallas headquarters, with lot viewing opportunities provided at the July Florida United Numismatists (FUN) convention. All prices realized include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

The 1884 Trade Dollar is a classic rarity, with a mere 10 coins believed to have been issued. This auction featured one such piece, graded MS63 by PCGS and pedigreed to both the King Farouk and the Norweb collections. A highlight of any auction in which it appears, this coin sold for $396,000.

Type coin specialists are well-aware that the toughest silver type coin to obtain is the 1796-1797 half dollar, Draped Bust with Small Eagle Reverse, and that any such coin is a prize. This auction featured one such piece, a 1797 half dollar graded MS61 by NGC. Not only was this coin in a highly desirable Mint State grade, but it was the scarcer of the two 1797 varieties, the O-102, and as such the sole certified Mint State representative of the variety. It hammered for $192,000.

Just a few of the other highlights of this auction included:

