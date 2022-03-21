Morgan Dollar Varieties and Prooflikes/DMPLS in Heritage Showcase Auction

The current Showcase auction of US coins from Heritage Auctions focuses on the ever-popular Silver Dollar series, with an offering consisting of VAM die varieties as well as Prooflike and Deep Mirror Prooflike (DMPL) Morgans. This auction is open for bidding now, with the concluding live session scheduled for Monday, March 21 at 6 PM CT (7 PM Eastern).

This auction features numerous die varieties covered in the Comprehensive Catalog and Encyclopedia of Morgan and Peace Dollars, by Van Allen and Mallis – abbreviated as VAM – and silver dollar specialists will find much to please them. One example offered in this auction is the 1878 8 Tailfeathers VAM-6 “Pierced Eyelid”. An interesting yet fairly common variety, VAM-6 shows die doubling on both sides, most noticeably at PLURIBUS and the wreath leaves. The obverse border has numerous wispy die cracks, while the reverse displays a number of raised die scratches including some lengthy ones beneath the arrow fletchings. Raised spike-like lines below R in DOLLAR accompany the VAM-6 die pair, which is most notable for a disconnected die line that pierces Liberty’s eyelid. As a date, the eight tailfeathers Morgan is seldom seen finer than MS65.

Some of the additional outstanding offerings in this auction include:

