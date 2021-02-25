When coins are manufactured, things don’t necessarily go as planned, and the results can be both very intriguing and highly collectible. The Don Bonser Collection of United States Error Coins, Part 2 is evidence of this, containing 290 examples of “Murphy’s Law” in action. This month-long auction is open now for bidding at Heritage Auctions, and will end with a live session beginning at 5 PM CT on March 8.
Like any other manufacturing facility, the United States Mint has quality controls, and the vast majority of mint errors never leave the Mint. One particularly notable error in this offering is a 1974-S Silver Eisenhower Dollar, struck through a foreign object. Although in 1974 the San Francisco Mint was still striking a few coins for circulation, silver Eisenhower dollars, minted in both circulation and Proof formats, were destined strictly for collectors. The strike-through error coins feature appears along the upper obverse border from 10:00 to 12:30. The indent shows the BE plainly, along with an inset impression of edge reeds. The coin is beautifully preserved, easily earning the PCGS-assigned Superb Gem classification with a sharp strike and frosty, brilliant mint luster.
Some additional notable coins from this auction include:
- 1910 Lincoln Cent — Double Struck, Second Strike 25% Off Center — VF35 PCGS
- 1986-D Lincoln Cent — Struck on Clad 10C Planchet — MS63 PCGS
- 1964-D Jefferson Nickel — Struck on a 1C Blank — MS63 Brown NGC
- 1967 Jefferson Nickel — Cud Die Break @12:00 — MS64 PCGS
- 1980-P Jefferson Nickel — Major Curved Clip, Double Rim Clip — MS65 ANACS
- No Date 90% Silver Roosevelt Dime — Double Struck, Both Strikes Off Center — MS66 NGC
- 1964 Roosevelt Dime — Double Struck, Second Strike Off Center, Flipover — MS65 NGC
- 1921-D Morgan Dollar — Broadstruck — AU58 NGC
- 1999 $50 One-Ounce Gold Eagle — Struck Thru Plastic — MS67 ANACS
We encourage you to take a look at all of the fascinating error coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com. Bidding is open now, continuing through March 8.