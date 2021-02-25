When coins are manufactured, things don’t necessarily go as planned, and the results can be both very intriguing and highly collectible. The Don Bonser Collection of United States Error Coins, Part 2 is evidence of this, containing 290 examples of “Murphy’s Law” in action. This month-long auction is open now for bidding at Heritage Auctions, and will end with a live session beginning at 5 PM CT on March 8.

Like any other manufacturing facility, the United States Mint has quality controls, and the vast majority of mint errors never leave the Mint. One particularly notable error in this offering is a 1974-S Silver Eisenhower Dollar, struck through a foreign object. Although in 1974 the San Francisco Mint was still striking a few coins for circulation, silver Eisenhower dollars, minted in both circulation and Proof formats, were destined strictly for collectors. The strike-through error coins feature appears along the upper obverse border from 10:00 to 12:30. The indent shows the BE plainly, along with an inset impression of edge reeds. The coin is beautifully preserved, easily earning the PCGS-assigned Superb Gem classification with a sharp strike and frosty, brilliant mint luster.

We encourage you to take a look at all of the fascinating error coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com. Bidding is open now, continuing through March 8.

