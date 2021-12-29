By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



Popular 1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate

As part of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries January Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction of United States currency, we are offering Part III of the Laguna Coast “Gnat” Registry & Rarity Collection, along with an array of other numismatic items.

One notable offering is a Fr. 1225b 1900 $10,000 Gold Certificate graded by PMG as Choice Extremely Fine 45 Net, Cancelled, Stained, Rust. This is a scarcer Lyons-Treat signature combination, with just 13 examples recorded in Track and Price’s census. These notes are always popular, as they can be purchased for less than face value.

* * *

Attractive 1880 Legal Tender $1

Among the other highlights of the Stack’s Bowers January Collectors Choice Auction offering of Part III of the Laguna Coast “Gnat” Registry & Rarity Collection is a Fr. 30 1880 $1 Legal Tender Note graded Choice Uncirculated 63 EPQ by PCGS. It features the Bruce-Wyman signature combination and a large brown spiked Treasury seal. A portrait of George Washington is at center with a vignette of Columbus sighting the New World at left. Ornate gothic “UNITED STATES” is displayed above the first president’s portrait in jet black ink. It has fully original paper, as evidenced by PMG’s EPQ qualifier.

