Coin Auction Highlights by Paradime Coins ……
2020 was a turbulent time for many. The numismatic market, however, in our opinion was stronger than ever for most series. Whether dealing in modern coinage, bullion, or collectible U.S coins, there was a surge in demand coupled with increased time being spent online perusing and searching for rarities that resulted in extremely strong online sales and online auction results.
At ParadimeCoins, we are fortunate to have been set up as an online e-commerce site even before COVID. As such, our supply chain of acquiring PQ coins and selling our inventory to clients was stable and unaffected. Though we miss major shows deeply, we are optimistic that changes in our industry will not only bring a new breed of collectors and investors to the market as we have already started seeing, in fact roughly 80% of our sales in 2020 were to new clients who are building great sets but that prices for eye-appealing CAC coins will surge even higher.
To cap out 2020, we would like to highlight 22 of our favorite coins that we sold this year.
- 1806 1/2C MS63RD PCGS CAC
- 1892 1C PR67RD CAM PCGS CAC – PCGS 1/0. Single Finest.
- 1795 H10C MS67 PCGS CAC. Ex Pogue – PCGS 3/0. CAC 2/0. Tied for Finest.
- 1829 10C SMALL MS63 PCGS CAC
- 1881 25C PR66 PCGS CAC
- 1831 50C AU53 GOLD CAC PCGS
- 1859 50C PR66CAM PCGS CAC – PCGS 2/1. CAC 1/0
- 1875 50C PR64 PCGS CAC
- 1919 50C MS66 PCGS CAC. Ex Newman
- 1866 $1 MS67 MOTTO PCGS – PCGS 2/0. Tied For Finest.
- 1868 G$1 PR65+ DCAM PCGS CAC – PCGS 1/0. Single Finest. Mintage 25
- 1825 $2.5 AU58 PCGS CAC
- 1854-D $2.5 AU58 PCGS CAC – Key Date. Mintage: 1,760 of which 75 are known in all grades.
- 1856-D $2.5 VG10 PCGS CAC – Key Date. PCGS POP 1. Mintage: 874 of which 50 are known in all grade.
- 1865 $5 AU55 PCGS CAC – Key Date. Mintage: 1,270 of which 35 known in all grades.
- 1874-CC $5 AU55+ PCGS CAC
- 1886 $5 MS66+ PCGS CAC – PCGS 1/0. Single Finest. Conditional Rarity.
- 1887-S $5 MS66 PCGS – PCGS 1/0. Single Finest. Conditional Rarity.
- 1854-O $10 XF40 GOLD CAC OGH PCGS
- 1859-O $10 XF45 PCGS CAC – Key Date. Mintage: 2,300 of which 55 are known in all grade.
- 1897 $10 PR62 DCAM PCGS CAC – Mintage 69
- 1869 $20 MS65+ PCGS CAC. Ex Pogue – PCGS 1/0. Single Finest