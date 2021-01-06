Coin Auction Highlights by Paradime Coins ……



2020 was a turbulent time for many. The numismatic market, however, in our opinion was stronger than ever for most series. Whether dealing in modern coinage, bullion, or collectible U.S coins, there was a surge in demand coupled with increased time being spent online perusing and searching for rarities that resulted in extremely strong online sales and online auction results.

At ParadimeCoins, we are fortunate to have been set up as an online e-commerce site even before COVID. As such, our supply chain of acquiring PQ coins and selling our inventory to clients was stable and unaffected. Though we miss major shows deeply, we are optimistic that changes in our industry will not only bring a new breed of collectors and investors to the market as we have already started seeing, in fact roughly 80% of our sales in 2020 were to new clients who are building great sets but that prices for eye-appealing CAC coins will surge even higher.

To cap out 2020, we would like to highlight 22 of our favorite coins that we sold this year.