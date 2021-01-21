Pre-Civil War Collector Coins in The Steve Studer Collection, Part 2

Part 2 of the Steve Studer Collection, open for bidding now through February 9, features a wide assortment of collector coins in denominations ranging from three-cent silver to double eagles. All of the coins being offered have dates from the period 1838-1861, and the vast majority, including all of the silver coins, were struck in New Orleans. A few gold coins from Philadelphia and San Francisco round out the offering.

A featured lot in this auction is an 1854-O Quarter Eagle, graded MS63 by PCGS. The 1854-O quarter eagle is scarce in any Mint State grade, but it is decidedly rare in MS63, and a mere two pieces have been certified in higher grades, both by PCGS. This example is tied with one other coin as the finest endorsed by CAC. The strike is generally sharp, save for the virtually unavoidable softness on the eagle’s left (facing) leg. Reflective fields complement rich straw-gold color, and the absence of major abrasions compounds the eye appeal. New Orleans gold from this period is rarely found so fine.

The pre-Civil War New Orleans offerings in this auction are deep and include examples such as:

The live session for Part 2 of The Steve Studer Collection is scheduled for 6 PM on Tuesday, February 9. Bid on any or all of the coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com.

Heritage Adds Richard Adams as Senior Numismatist

Heritage Auctions has announced that Richard Adams has joined its Beverly Hills office as Senior Numismatist.

“Rich brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Heritage Auctions. That, coupled with his professional, friendly and engaging personality, will help us provide an exceptional level of customer service to collectors throughout the western United States,” Heritage Auctions Vice President David Mayfield said. “This part of the country is home to numerous exceptional collections, as well many serious collectors, and adding Rich only increases Heritage’s ability to bring the two together.”

Adams comes to Heritage Auctions from Salt Lake City, Utah, where he served as a buyer, a grader, a wholesaler, and an appraiser of U.S. and World Coins, Currency, Stamps and an occasional diamond or pocket watch.

Adams’ career in numismatics grew out of his own collection, which includes an array of world crowns, world gold, and large coppers, all having to do with colonialism and expansionism of the 19th and early 20th centuries.

Adams returned to the professional numismatic world after a hiatus where he completed his Master’s degree in Public Administration at the University of Utah. He also has degrees in comparative religion, Spanish and Portuguese.

Adams will be in charge of appraisals and consignments for U.S. and World Coins, Currency, and Stamps in Heritage Auctions’ Beverly Hills office. He can be reached at (214) 409-1811 or via e-mail at RichardA@HA.com.

