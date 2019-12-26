The annual winter official auctions of the Florida United Numismatists (FUN) convention are, without doubt, the highlight of the numismatic year, and the 2020 version is no different. Open for bidding now at coins.HA.com, the selection of US coins up for sale promises to generate great interest in the marketplace and set the tone for what will undoubtedly be a great numismatic year. This Signature Auction of US coins is scheduled for six sessions between January 8 and January 12, with Platinum Night scheduled for 5 PM CT on Thursday, January 9.

1927-D double eagles are, without a doubt, the stars of any auction in which they appear. Platinum Night features just such a coin, graded MS65+ by PCGS, ex: Dr. Steven Duckor. Far and away the rarest collectible Saint-Gaudens double eagle, this date boasts only seven confirmed examples available to the collecting public, with an additional four examples in museums and two more whose locations are unknown. While the MS65+ assigned grade is, amazingly, not especially high for the issue, the sheer rarity of the date promises to push the sale price well past the seven-figure mark. This coin comes from the Rollo Fox Collection of $20 Saint-Gaudens Gold – a complete collection of the collectible dates in this ever-popular series, lacking only the uncollectible 1933. The coins from this collection will be offered at the beginning of the Platinum Night session on January 9.

The 1796 quarter eagle with the No Stars obverse is unique among American gold coins for its uncluttered fields, and it is extremely popular as a one-year type coin. With only 963 examples struck, the NGC MS63 coin we are offering at FUN will undoubtedly be under heavy demand from type collectors as it crosses the Platinum Night auction block. Less than a handful of examples exceed this coin’s assigned grade.

In an event like the FUN Signature Auction, any listing of highlights will by necessity be either incomplete or very, very long, but here are a few of the additional treasures to be offered in this auction:

Bid on the treasures in this auction now at coins.HA.com.

