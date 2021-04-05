Premier collection of World and Ancient coins draws bidders from around the world

An auction of 701 lots of World and Ancient coins reached $41,941,592 USD as The Paramount Collection shattered world records during a once-in-a-lifetime event held by Heritage Auctions.

The March 25-27 event will go down in numismatic history as the most valuable World & Ancient coins auctions held anywhere in the world, said Cristiano Bierrenbach, Executive Vice President of International Numismatics.

The quality and rarity of World and Ancient coins drew intense bidder interest. The sale set world auction records for the most valuable coins across 12 different countries or issues.

“It was a triumph,” Bierrenbach said. “Everybody who watched the sale was simply blown away by the prices realized. More than 2,000 participants watched record after record fall for coins from several countries.”

A total of 132 lots sold for more than six figures each. A grouping of 100 German States coins realized a combined $6,618,000 and coins from Austria added $4,344,840 to the total. The 67 Ancient coins in the collection realized $2,341,560, far exceeding expectations and hitting an average sale price of $34,949 per lot.

$2,280,000

Taking top lot honors was a 1937 Edward VIII 5 Pounds Pattern coin , graded PR67 Ultra Cameo NGC, and one of only a small number of commemorative British gold coins produced for the would-be coronation of, which set a world record as the most expensive British coin ever sold at public auction when it ended at. It led total sales of nearly $9 million worth of British coins sold, one of the largest auctions of British coins ever by dollar amount.

The sale recorded winning bidders from 28 countries.

Every coin offered from the collection was graded by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) and presented with a pedigree label.

Coins from Great Britain rarely offered at auction (or seen for a generation or more) swept the sale’s top lots, including a 1662 Charles II gold Proof Pattern Crown, PR63 Cameo NGC, which sold for $780,000. A 1773 George III gold Proof Pattern 5 Guineas, PR64 Cameo NGC, ended at $750,000.

A stunning 1731 George II gold Proof 5 Guineas, PR64+ Cameo NGC, also realized $660,000 and 21 bids pushed the auction price of a 1820 George III gold Proof Pattern 5 Pounds, PR63+★ Ultra Cameo NGC, to $504,000.

A World of Nations

“Managing the cataloging, marketing, and sale of this collection was never a chore,” said Sam Spiegel, Director of International Numismatics. “Just to handle these special, historic pieces and bring them to auction will certainly be a highlight of my career.”

The thoughtfully-prepared catalog for The Paramount Collection was designed to not only highlight the breadth, quality, and rarity in advance of the auction, it was also created to stand on its own as an important reference book to one of the most important collections ever offered at auction, said catalog editor Roxana Uskali, Heritage’s Director of World & Ancient Coins, Chicago.

“Editing the Paramount Catalog was an honor for me,” Uskali said. “From ensuring that our descriptions were clear and concise, to working on the cover design and layout, this project was a significant challenge that was incredibly rewarding.”

An archive of prices realized and high-resolution images of each lot from The Paramount Collection Signature Auction will remain available free of charge on Heritage Auctions’ website.

