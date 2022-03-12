Daniel Frank Sedwick, LLC is proud to announce the first selection of coins from the Clyde Hubbard Collection of Charles & Joanna Coinage, to be auctioned May 4-6, 2022. Lot viewing will take place at the Central States Numismatic Society convention April 27-30 in Schaumburg, Illinois – as well as before and after the show by appointment at Sedwick’s offices in Florida.

Clyde Hubbard was a legend in Mexican numismatics, having collected Mexican coins for some 90 years, from high-school age in 1930 all the way to his last days before passing away in 2020 at age 103. After World War II, during which he was a bombardier and instructor in the U.S. Army Air Corps, and a brief time in his family’s business, Mr. Hubbard joined the Elizabeth Arden cosmetic firm, which took him first to Cuba and then to Mexico in 1947. There he remained, founding the Sociedad Numismatica de Mexico in 1952 and solidifying his assiduous interest in Mexican coins with access to several large hoards and other opportunities.

Along the way he became a foremost authority, writing or contributing to several important books on the topic, particularly A Guide Book Of Mexican Coins 1822 to Date, with T.V. Buttrey, and Hookneck: El Aguila de Perfil, with David O’Harrow, in addition to many articles and other presentations. His collecting work on Charles & Joanna coinage is immortalized in his collaboration with Robert I. Nesmith, whose landmark book The Coinage of the First Mint of the Americas at Mexico City, 1536-1572 (1955) was largely based on Clyde’s near-comprehensive collection of those coins.

We are honored to present this collection now in a series of multiple auctions, starting with a choice offering across the full Charles & Joanna period and continuing in future auctions with Clyde’s cobs as well. The initial selection of 135 pieces in our May 4-6 auction is all graded by NGC and features many “finest known” and unique varieties, with Hubbard’s all-important pedigree preserved on the labels. Cataloged by our own Cori Sedwick Downing, whose die-study work on Charles & Joanna coinage is becoming known as a much-needed update to Nesmith, this first offering will be an important reference and mark the birth of a new generation in an eminently collectible field with generally well-made coins and abundant varieties. Join us in making Mexican numismatic history!

