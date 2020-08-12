Selections From D. Brent Pogue Collection Bring Over $592,000 at Stack’s Bowers Auction

Historic numismatic literature and rare Spanish Colonial gold coinage from the D. Brent Pogue Collection realized over $592,000 last week in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2020 Las Vegas Auction. This offering represents a departure from the United States coins and paper money from the Pogue Collection sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries from May 2015 through March 2020 and showcases the collector’s eye for quality across a range of categories. Total prices realized for the D. Brent Pogue Collection now exceed $131,980,000 USD, reaffirming its status as the most valuable numismatic collection ever sold.

While his library of numismatic literature was a peripheral focus, D. Brent Pogue was serious about acquiring important references and might well have assembled one of the great American libraries had he been able to continue the pursuit. Numbering more than 100 lots, the works included in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale ranged from an elusive 17th-century reference on medallic issues of 1500-1600 to more personal volumes presented and inscribed to him by Q. David Bowers over the years.

In between these bookends were many important works, from desirable plated Chapman sales to extremely rare references. The highest-priced lot among the literature was Louis E. Eliasberg’s personal Green’s Checklist offered in lot 2036. This incredible accounting of the formation of this famous American collection in Eliasberg’s own hand brought $28,800.

Lot 2027 featured one of five deluxe presentation copies of A.W. Browning’s work on early quarters, which realized $26,400.

A beautifully matched leather-bound set of The Numismatist also drew considerable excitement in lot 2014. Containing every issue from the rare original first six volumes through Volume 65, it earned $26,400.

A highlight among the auction catalogs in the sale was a magnificent leather-bound and plated volume containing the first four large-format Chapman sales, including the Bushnell, Warner, Cleneay, and Winsor sales. It brought $6,600 in lot 2060.

Featured among the World coinage in the sale were magnificent examples of the Spanish Colonial Royal presentation gold coinage from the D. Brent Pogue Collection.

The exceedingly rare Royal presentation issues struck at mints in Bolivia, Peru, and Mexico were a distinct departure from the normal “cob” coinage that was standard during the first few centuries of Spanish Colonial rule in the New World. The Royal presentation issues were manufactured with obvious care, and it is clear that each planchet was hand-selected for excellent quality and struck using special dies that featured subtle differences. Overall, the high degree of craftsmanship employed in the manufacturing process for these issues was unparalleled in the New World.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries August 2020 Las Vegas Auction featured two of these exceptional and intricately produced coins.

Offered in lot 21445 was an MS-66 (PCGS) 1714 8 Escudos that was considered to be the finest known by respected numismatist and former owner Don Canaparo. Plated in The Standard Catalog of Mexican Coins by Krause Publications, it brought $312,000. It was accompanied by an MS-65 (PCGS) 1711 4 Escudos that was one of just three specimens to appear at auction over the past two decades. As the only example graded by PCGS, it earned $84,000 in lot 21446.

With nearly $600,000 in prices realized, this diverse offering from the D. Brent Pogue Collection showcases the firm’s expertise in presenting specialized collections amid challenging and rapidly evolving circumstances. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is now accepting consignments for upcoming auctions, including their monthly Collectors Choice Online (CCO) sales, their November 2020 Baltimore sale of U.S. coins and currency, and their January 2021 NYINC sale of Ancient coins and World coins and paper money. Contact Stack’s Bowers Galleries at 800-458-4646 or via email at consign@stacksbowers.com to consign.