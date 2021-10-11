Single Finest PCGS 1888 Half Eagle Offered in Stack's Bowers Nov. 2021 Auction

By Ben Orooji – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



After a stellar August 2021 ANA sale in which Stack’s Bowers Galleries sold over 50 million dollars of numismatic treasures and with numerous record-breaking prices achieved, we are ready to do it again this November.

Already consigned is this beautiful low-mintage 1888 half eagle from a production of just 18,296 pieces at the Philadelphia Mint. Graded by PCGS as MS-65 and housed in an old green holder, a green CAC sticker of approval confirms the quality and eye appeal of this coin. It offers a sharp strike, and the smooth surfaces display vivid reddish-rose and golden apricot colors with pale blue highlights. This coin was first offered at public auction in 1992 at which time it was the finest available for the date. Nearly two decades later, this remains the only example graded MS-65 by PCGS with none finer, and only five in MS-64. NGC has also graded only a single MS-65 coin with none finer, but that piece has not received a CAC sticker.

For the advanced Liberty Head half eagle collector, this rare issue will surely be a highlight while for a Registry Set participant intent on the best it is a must-have. It is sure to attract strong, perhaps record-setting bids when it crosses the block in November, becoming yet another in Stack’s Bower’s Galleries’ long list of successes.

* * *

