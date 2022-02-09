South Viet Nam 1000 Dong Specimens to be Offered in February World Paper CCO

By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



The February World Paper Money Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction is now available for viewing and bidding. Stack’s Bowers Galleries is offering quite an array of countries in this sale, so be sure to browse through the entire online catalog.

Stack’s Bowers is proud to offer a pair of highly desirable “Old Man” 1000 Dong Specimen notes. Lot 71418 is graded PMG Superb Gem Uncirculated 67 EPQ and has the control numbers. Lot 71419 is graded PCGS Banknote Gem Uncirculated 66 PPQ and does not have the control numbers.

Known as the “Holy Grail” of South Viet Nam Banknotes, these notes have increased drastically in popularity over the years. A must-have for enthusiasts, this treasure is at the top of every serious collector’s list for multiple reasons: its beauty, design, scarcity, and interesting history. It is also quite difficult to acquire an example, especially in the beautiful uncirculated condition found in these notes.

This design was proposed to the government after the Thomas De La Rue Company was commissioned to create a note that represented the essence of South Viet Nam. The Old Man signifies dedication and longevity, while he stares at the temple that represents the religious sentiment of the region. On the reverse, a stunning woman presents an aura like that of the Mona Lisa. The background displays a boat on a lake with a mountainous landscape — portraying the beauty of the area.

TDLR produced a few test creations and ultimately the proposed design on this featured note was chosen. Sadly, while this design was approved through the Proof and Specimen stages, this 1000 Dong note was never issued, and therefore is only available as a Proof or a Specimen. The differences between Proof and Specimen examples can be seen in the native woman watermark, GIAY MAU overprint on the back, and red specimen numbers that are seen on the Specimens. We are very excited to offer these notes as we seldom present even one at public auction; in this case, we will be offering two. With only a very small number of pieces known, the lucky bidder or bidders will own a truly coveted piece of world currency.

We are currently taking consignments for our April Valkenburg Auction. To consign your U.S. paper money and world paper money to a future sale, contact a consignment specialist at 800-458-4646 or visit StacksBowers.com. For more information on viewing lots or for assistance in registering to bid, email your inquiry to [email protected].

