Three auctions will be held during the Fall Auction Sale Week from 28 September to 2 October 2020.

The auction will kick off with the Günther Jansen Collection of Carolingian coins as well as world coins and medals from Münster, Rietberg and Paderborn. This will be followed by a special collection from Hesse, before some truly unique pieces from Germany, Europe and around the world will come under the hammer.

There’s a separate catalogue dedicated to ‘A Numismatic Gold Treasure’. Under this title, Künker will be offering nearly 1,300 lots for collectors and investors, featuring gold world coins. Notable series come from Germany, the USA, and France.

The Auction Sale Week will close with ancient coins from various collections, including the fifth part of the Dr. W. R. Collection, featuring coins from the Greek East, as well as the second part of the Samel Collection of Jewish Coins and Objects.

It should be noted here that Künker will hold an additional auction on 9 and 10 November 2020, in which the library of Strasbourg-located coin dealer Alain Poinsignon will be auctioned.

The Günther Jansen Collection

The Günther Jansen Collection takes us all the way back to the beginnings of European coinage. Mr. Jansen, a lawyer specializing in construction law, came from Münster in the German state of Westphalia. So, he collected coins from his hometown, along with Carolingian pennies.

If you’re familiar with this area, you’ll love the wide range of early medieval rarities, mostly from the eighth and ninth centuries, which will open the 339th Künker auction. The pieces date from the Merovingians to Hugh the Great. Some of the coins have impressive origins, such as the Fürstenberg Collection, the de Wit Collection, and the Curti Collection.

One impressive highlight is a denarius of Charlemagne, of which only two specimens remain, from the minting period between 812 and 814, possibly produced in Cologne.

The world coins from the Diocese of Münster from the Jansen Collection follow on almost seamlessly in terms of chronology. Experts will find early coinage from the 11th century as well as rare gold gulden from the 15th century. The list goes on, featuring ducats, talers, and small coins: the collector devoted himself to this area, compiling his collection with meticulous care. As is usually the case with special collections, there truly is something for everyone. Estimates start at 50 euros.

A particularly remarkable highlight is a series of the popular ‘wiedertäufertaler’, in which only specialists would be able to distinguish between the original contemporary pieces and the restrikes, which were minted later for the coin collectors of the 17th century. For those who wish to use a term from Russian numismatics, these coins could be called “Novodels“.

There are a few coins from the County of Rietberg, followed by coins from the Diocese of Paderborn, ranging from simple groschen to opulent reichstaler. The reichstaler from 1656, for example, depicts an intricate portrait of Dietrich Adolf von der Recke who, as treasurer of the cathedral, was able to retrieve the Liborius relics, plundered by Christian the Younger of Brunswick (known as ‘Toller Christian’ – ‘Mad Christian’), and return them to Paderborn. This adds an entirely new meaning to the wonderful representation of Liborius on his half taler from 1657.

No. 3: Carolingians. Pepin the Short, 752-768. Denarius, Narbonne (Aude). Likely the second known specimen. From the Günther Jansen Collection i.a. Edge broken away. Very fine to extremely fine. Estimate: 6,000 euros

No. 18: Carolingians. Charlemagne, 768-814. Denarius, unknown mint (possibly Cologne), fourth minting period, 812-814. Probably the second known specimen. From the Günther Jansen Collection i.a. Nearly very fine. Estimate: 25,000 euros

No. 24: Carolingians. Louis the Pious, 814-840. Denarius. Obol, Arles (Bouches-du-Rhone). Very rare. From the Günther Jansen Collection i.a. Very fine. Estimate: 4,000 euros

No. 167: Münster. Christoph Bernhard von Galen, 1650-1678. 2 ducats, no date (1661-1678), Münster. Extremely rare. From the Günther Jansen Collection i.a. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 20,000 euros

No. 179: Münster. Christoph Bernhard von Galen, 1650-1678. Gold gulden commemorating his death in 1678, Münster. Extremely rare. From the Günther Jansen Collection i.a. Very fine. Estimate: 15,000 euros

No. 236: Münster. Anabaptists. Original striking taler 1534. Very rare. From the Günther Jansen Collection i.a. Very fine to extremely fine. Estimate: 4,000 euros

No. 263: Paderborn. Dietrich Adolf von der Recke, 1650-1660. Reichstaler 1656, Paderborn. Very rare. From the Günther Jansen Collection i.a. Very fine to extremely fine. Estimate: 5,000 euros

No. 264: Paderborn. Dietrich Adolf von der Recke, 1650-1660. 1/2 reichstaler 1657 (minted 1658), Neuhaus. Very rare. From the Günther Jansen Collection i.a. Extremely fine. Estimate: 3,000 euros

Special Collection Hesse

A splendid guldengroschen from 1502 kicks off the Special Collection Hesse, which features almost 90 lots. Although the collection focuses on talers and gold coins, it also includes small coins and medals.

As far as possible, the collector has prioritized excellent condition. So if you want to get your hands on a perfect specimen from the famous ‘Weidenbaum’ (English: ‘Willow tree’) series, you’ll find an extensive selection in this collection, as well as rare talers and ducats, graded ‘extremely fine’ or better.

No. 312: Hesse / Landgraviate. William II. 1493-1509. Guldengroschen 1502, Kassel. Very rare. Very fine. Estimate: 10,000 euros

No. 332: Hesse / Landgraviate. William V. 1627-1637. Broad double reichstaler 1635, Kassel. Very rare. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 7,500 euros

No. 393: Hessen(-Kassel) / Electorate. William II and Frederick William, 1832-1847. 10 taler 1838, Kassel. Only 126 specimens minted. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 12,500 euros

German Coins and Medals / The House of Habsburg

That collection will be followed by German coins and medals, with around 500 lots. At this point, we’ll just mention the two most expensive world coins on offer: a reichstaler by Count Adolf of Bentheim-Tecklenburg-Rheda, minted in 1618. This piece is extremely rare, the only known specimen. Another extremely rare piece is the double reichstaler from Stralsund, which was minted in 1611.

Of course, if you like coins from the German Empire, you’ll find a large selection of them here, in excellent condition as usual. Collectors will find plenty of rarities, particularly among the gold coins: for example, a Bavarian 20-mark from 1913 (extremely fine-FDC), a 20 mark 1874 by Frederick William, Grand Duke of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (FDC), a 10 mark 1882 by Heinrich XIV von Reuss (FDC), and a 10 New Guinean mark 1895 A (PF 64 CAMEO).

Around 140 lots with German gold coins and medals, including many pieces made from river gold and a small series from the Kingdom of Westphalia, complete the selection. One outstanding piece is a gold medal of 8 ducats, which was commissioned by the imperial house in 1706 to mark the second anniversary of the relief of the cities Augsburg and Ulm in the War of the Spanish Succession.

And that brings us to the House of Habsburg. Fans of these world coins will have approximately 50 lots of gold pieces and 50 lots of silver pieces to choose from, including pieces that are very rare to find in this condition.

No. 568: Bentheim-Tecklenburg-Rheda. Adolf, 1606-1625. Reichstaler 1618, Freudenberg. Only known specimen. Very fine. Estimate: 50,000 euros

No. 923: Stralsund. Broad double reichstaler 1611. Very rare. Very fine to extremely fine. Estimate: 50,000 euros

No. 1441: German Empire. Otto of Bavaria. 20 mark 1913. Extremely rare year. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 20,000 euros

No. 1559: German New Guinea. 10 New Guinea mark 1895 A. Only 2,000 specimens minted. NGC PF64 CAMEO. Proof, only slightly touched. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 2003: Augsburg. Gold medal of 8 ducats 1706 by Chr. J. Leherr, on the relief of the cities of Augsburg and Ulm in 1704. Unique. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 984: Holy Roman Empire. Leopold II., 1790-1792. Konventionstaler 1790 A, Vienna, for Hungary. Extremely rare in this condition. NGC MS63 PL. FDC. Estimate: 15,000 euros

World Coins and Medals

Whatever your preferred area of collection, it’s definitely worth taking a close look at the auction catalogue. Just think of the fascinating gnadenpfennigs by Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden. Pieces like the ones on offer here were once a sign of supreme favor with the king. They were given to favorites, who would wear them as a sign of their loyalty. To do this, people would have to buy long, heavy gold chains, although – if you were a very special favorite – the King would give this to you along with the gnadenpfennig.

Gnadenpfennigs are so fascinating because they represent the transition from coins to orders and offer an authentic insight into the extent to which coins and medals were used as diplomatic gifts to initiate and stabilize relations in the early modern period.

The coin with the highest estimate in the auction – 150,000 euros – comes from the USA. It is the Congressional Gold Medal awarded to Brigadier General Alexander Macomb for his conduct in the Battle of Plattsburgh.

No. 1048: Madagascar. Ranavalona III., 1883-1887. 5 francs 1886. Very rare. PCGS SP62. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 5,000 euros

No. 1152: Poland. Stephan Bathory, 1576-1586. Taler 1580, Olkusz. Extremely rare. Very fine. Estimate: 60,000 euros

No. 1211: Sweden. Gustavus Adolphus of Sweden. 1611-1632. Gilded and partly enameled silver gnadenpfennig 1627, unsigned. Very rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 15,000 euros

No. 1258: Cambodia. Norodom I., 1860-1904. Piaster 1860. PCGS MS64. Very rare. Nearly FDC. Estimate: 12,500 euros

No. 2202: Belgium. Albert I., 1909-1934. Pattern of 100 francs 1911, Brussels. Extremely rare. Original striking. NGC MS61. Extremely fine. Estimate: 50,000 euros

No. 2368: USA. Congressional Gold Medal in honor of Alexander Macomb. Only known specimen, awarded by President Madison. Extremely fine to FDC. Estimate: 150,000 euros

A Numismatic Gold Treasure of World Coins

Both collectors and investors will love auction 340. An extensive batch of gold world coins will be auctioned, comprising almost 1,300 lots, including numerous lots with several gold coins of the same type. This batch includes an extremely wide range of grades, not only featuring ‘very fine’ coins but also many pieces graded ‘extremely fine’ and better. These include numerous rarities, so if you’re searching for something special, be sure to take a careful look through the catalogue.

Most of the coins come from Germany, France, Great Britain, and the United States of America, but collectors of pieces from Albania, Australia, Italy, Romania, Russia, Spain and the countries of the Habsburg Monarchy should also take a close look.

Many world coins that are of particular interest to the international collector market have been graded by NGC.

No. 2670: Hesse. Ludwig IX., 1877-1892. 10 mark 1890. Extremely fine. Estimate: 1,500 euros

No. 2838: Great Britain. Victoria, 1837-1901. Pattern for the Sovereign 1839, London. Very rare. Extremely fine from Proof. Estimate: 2,000 euros

No. 2851: Italy. Umberto I., 1878-1900. 100 lira 1883 R, Rome. Only 4,219 specimens minted. Extremely fine. Estimate: 3,000 euros

No. 2992: Russia. Alexander III., 1881-1894. 10 ruble 1887, St. Petersburg. Extremely fine. Estimate: 7,500 euros

No. 3175: USA. 10 dollars 1865 S, San Francisco. Very rare. NGC MS61; no better pieces known to NGC and PCGS. Extremely fine +. Estimate: 15,000 euros

No. 3229: USA. 20 dollars 1859 O, New Orleans. Very rare. NGC AU58, only two better pieces known to PCGS, one better piece known to NGC. Nearly extremely fine. Estimate: 25,000 euros

No. 3270: USA. 20 dollars 1881, Philadelphia. Only 2,199 specimens minted. NGC AU58. Extremely fine. Estimate: 15,000 euros

No. 3581: France. 20 francs 1814 CL, Genoa. Only 887 specimens minted. Very fine +. Estimate: 4,500 euros

Coins from the Ancient World

The Auction Sale Week will close with a thick catalogue featuring coins from the ancient world, which will be auctioned on 1 and 2 October.

It will begin with the fifth part of the Dr. W. R. Collection, which this time contains coins from the Greek East. There is also an impressive wealth of rare bronze coins in above-average condition, from cities and by rulers rarely featured in coin collections. The small series ‘Armenia and Sophene’ is bound to draw a lot of attention. It consists of nearly 20 pieces that, despite their small size and occasionally crude die-cutting, are rarely available in this quality.

But collectors of coins from the Seleucid, Parthian, and Sasanian empires will also find a wide selection to choose from.

A highlight among the Greek coins is a coin that the painter Oskar Kokoschka was once very fond of. The perfectly preserved didrachm from the city of Panormos was once part of his collection. A very talented die cutter must have been behind this extremely rare coin, which depicts an almost monumental male head.

If you collect coins of the Republic, you’ll find a rich selection of pieces on offer at great prices. The time of the Imperators and the civil war following the assassination of Julius Caesar is especially well documented. Experts will find Republican aurei as well as rare pieces in extraordinary condition. The fact that there are nine different portraits just of Caesar speaks for itself!

In bronze, silver, or gold – if you love coins of the Roman emperors, you’re sure to find what you’re looking for. From the perfect aureus of Pertinax with an estimate of 40,000 euros to an extremely rare quinarius of Galerius for 150 euros – whatever the focus area of your collection, you’re sure to find a coin you like.

After the Migration Period, Byzantium, and oriental coinage – among the objects on offer here will be an extensive collection of approximately 1,100 oriental coins with an estimate of 10,000 euros – the auction will close with the second part of the Samel Collection of Jewish coins and objects.

No. 5169: Judea. First rebellion against the Roman Empire, 66-70. 1/8 shekel, year 4 (=69/70). In above-average condition. From the Dr. W. R. Collection. Very fine +. Estimate: 300 euros

No. 5286: Sassanids. Vahram II., 276-293 with Queen and Crown Prince. Drachm. Extremely fine. Estimate: 300 euros

No. 5441: Panormos / Sicily. Didrachm, 415-397. Very rare. From the Oskar Kokoschka Collection. Extremely fine. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 5637: Roman Republic. P. Clodius Turrinus. Aureus, 42 BC. Rare. Very fine. Estimate: 7,500 euros

No. 5707: Roman Republic. Marcus Antonius and Lucius Antonius. Denarius, 41, Ephesus. Mint master M. Cocceius Nerva. Very rare. From the collection of a lawyer. Extremely fine. Estimate: 4,000 euros

No. 5808: Civil war, 68-69. Denarius, Spanish mint. Very fine +/Very fine. Estimate: 600 euros

No. 5986: Pertinax, 193. Aureus, Rome. Very rare. Nearly extremely fine. Estimate: 40,000 euros

No. 6036: Postumus, 260-268. Aureus, 263, Colonia. Very rare. Very fine. Estimate: 25,000 euros

No. 6049: Diocletianus, 284-305. Aureus, 285/6, Lugdunum, first issue. Extremely rare. Extremely fine. Estimate: 20,000 euros

No. 6226: Judea. First rebellion against the Roman Empire, 66-70. Shekel, year 1 (= 66/67), Jerusalem. Rare. From the Samel Collection. Extremely fine. Estimate: 6,000 euros

