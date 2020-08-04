Spotlight on Mint Error Coins in Month-Long Heritage Auction

Mint errors take center stage in Heritage’s latest Month-Long Internet Auction. Bidding is open now, with the concluding Live Session scheduled for 6 pm CT on Saturday, August 15. All bidding will take place through coins.HA.com.

One of the most famous mint errors is the copper 1943 cent, a coin intended to be struck on a zinc-coated steel planchet but instead struck on the bronze planchet that had been used for cents dated 1942. While we don’t have a copper 1943 cent in this auction, there is always a good deal of interest in any wrong planchet error on a 1943 cent, and we are able to present three such examples struck on silver dime planchets. A 1943 cent struck on a silver dime planchet grades AU58 according to PCGS, while a similar piece struck in San Francisco was encapsulated as AU53, also by PCGS. A second 1943-S cent struck on a dime planchet has been encapsulated as VF Details by NGC.

Two intriguing pieces in this auction are technically patterns, struck as the Mint was in the process of determining the composition of the post-silver coinage to be struck beginning in 1965. Dated 1759 and struck without a denomination, these half dollar and quarter-sized coins – actually medals — bear the portrait of Martha Washington, as was common on test strikings of the time. The half dollar is certified as Judd-2131 and may be unique, as it is the lone coin to be certified of this variety.

Additional highlights of this auction include the following collectible examples of what might go wrong during the minting process:

We encourage you to view the coins in this auction and place your bids at coins.HA.com.

