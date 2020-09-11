Stack’s Bowers Galleries to Sell Collection of Larry H. Miller, Utah Jazz Owner for Nearly 25 Years

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to present the spectacular collection built by Utah businessman Larry H. Miller across two sales to be held in November and December 2020.

Larry H. Miller was an entrepreneur and philanthropist most famous as the owner of the National Basketball Association’s (NBA) Utah Jazz from 1985 up to his death in 2009. He also founded the Megaplex chain of movie theaters and owned over 60 car dealerships throughout the Western United States, among many other successful ventures. A lifelong resident of Salt Lake City and a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, he grew his business empire over 30 years with the help of his wife, Gail. Born into a modest middle-class family, Larry’s story of self-made success embodies the very essence of the American Dream.

Assembled quietly over many decades, the Larry H. Miller Collection comprises an astounding array of rarities that are found only in the most legendary cabinets in U.S. numismatics. In keeping with Larry and Gail Miller’s commitment to helping others, the proceeds realized by the sale of Larry’s coins will be donated to Intermountain Health to build one of the finest children’s hospitals west of the Mississippi in Lehi, Utah.

Highlights from the Larry H. Miller Collection include such rarities as the Eliasberg 1894-S Barber Dime (Proof-65 NGC CAC), a condition census 1794 Flowing Hair dollar (MS-62 NGC), the Stickney-Eliasberg 1804 Draped Bust dollar (Proof-65 PCGS), a Gem Proof 1879 Flowing Hair $4 Stella (Proof-65 NGC), a high condition census 1849 Mormon $10 (AU-53 PCGS CAC), and many other iconic issues.

Accompanying these world-class rarities is a complete set of circulation-strike Morgan silver dollars that rivals the very finest ever assembled. The set showcases an incredible proportion of condition census examples, many with provenance to the famous sets assembled by Louis Eliasberg and Jack Lee. Highlights from the Miller set include the incredible 1884-S (MS-68 PCGS CAC) and 1886-O (MS-67 DMPL PCGS CAC) from the Jack Lee Collection, a Superb Prooflike 1895-S (MS-67 DMPL PCGS CAC), and a virtually perfect 1896-S (MS-69 PCGS CAC), all of which rank as the finest known for the issue.

Comprising nearly 1,600 coins, the Larry H. Miller Collection will be presented in two separate sales scheduled for November 12 and December 17. The earlier offering will be featured as part of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries November 2020 Showcase Auction, while the second selection will be presented in a December 2020 Showcase Auction, newly added to the firm’s auction schedule.

Printed catalogs will be produced for each offering and are sure to become treasured references for generations of future collectors. The Stack’s Bowers Galleries sale of the Larry H. Miller Collection will attract advanced collectors across all categories of U.S. numismatics and will be among the most significant numismatic happenings of 2020.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is inviting consignments to be featured in a separate catalog alongside the Larry H. Miller Collection at their December 2020 Showcase Auction. For more information on this incredible collection or to consign your own treasures to this sale, contact the firm today at 800-566-2580 or Consign@StacksBowers.com. Visit StacksBowers.com to view the entire coin and currency auction and show schedule.

