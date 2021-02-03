Stack's Bowers March Showcase Auction Features Incredible PR-67+ DCAM (PCGS) CAC 1897 Cent

By James McCartney – Senior Numismatist, Stack’s Bowers ……



The Proof 1897 Indian cent is an underrated rarity among the late dates from this series. From a mintage of 1,938 pieces, 731 were intended for sale in conjunction with the year’s silver Proof sets, while the remaining 1,207 examples went into minor coin Proof sets. Today, the Proof 1897 cent is most often found in grades up to Proof-64, with many having been cleaned or mishandled over the past century. Gems are sold at auction only a couple of times per year, and those with any traces of Cameo contrast are incredibly rare.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is delighted to feature a truly special Proof-67+ Deep Cameo (PCGS) CAC 1897 cent in our March 2021 Showcase Auction. It is the sole finest Deep Cameo Indian cent certified by PCGS across all dates and color designations. In addition, it is the only Deep Cameo example approved by CAC across all services, confirming its truly superior quality.

Both sides are golden-orange in color, with the peripheries enhanced by blushes of vivid reddish-rose. The reflective fields contrast markedly with richly frosted devices. Struck from the Snow-PR3 dies, it is readily attributable by a die line in the denticles below the digit 9 in the date and a bulging upper pendant on the letter E in CENT. Expertly produced and just as carefully preserved, this sharp and lovely 1897 Proof cent is sure to appeal to specialists and advanced Registry Set participants.

