Stack's Bowers Presents the Ellicott Collection of Panama Banknotes

Featured in the January 2023 NYINC Auction
The Ellicott Collection is the most extensive collection of Panamanian banknotes that Stack’s Bowers Galleries has offered in its lengthy history.
Each note offered in this collection is a treasure within itself, but when considering the totality of the pieces put together, it’s an almost unfathomable offering. Included is a fully issued set from the Arias series, two different complete specimen sets, one with blue and one with red overprints, along with two bonus 1 Balboa test notes with one being chemically treated by banana oil. If the pieces from the Arias collection weren’t enough, a grouping of early Panama notes from both the Estado Soberano de Panama, and the Banco de Panama make appearances in this section. Collectors of not just Panama but also Colombia will find those pieces to be must-haves. This collection was passionately put together and tightly held for a very long time and represents a very rare collecting opportunity for pieces that haven’t been available for decades.
The Ellicott Collection
Lot 30262
COLOMBIA. Estado Soberano
de Panama. 1 Peso, 1870.
P-S186r. Remainder.
PMG Extremely Fine 40.
Lot 30263
COLOMBIA. Estado Soberano
de Panama. 2 Pesos, 1866.
P-S187.
PMG Very Fine 25.
Lot 30264
COLOMBIA. Estado Soberano
de Panama. 3 Pesos, 1867.
P-S188. PMG Extremely Fine 40.
Lot 30265
COLOMBIA. Estado Soberano
de Panama. 10 Pesos, 1866.
P-S189. PMG Very Fine 30.
Lot 30266
COLOMBIA. Banco de Panama.
1 Peso, ND (ca. 1869).
P-S721ar. Remainder.
PMG Very Fine 30.
Lot 30267
COLOMBIA. Banco de Panama.
5 Pesos, ND (ca. 1869).
P-S722r. Remainder.
PMG About Uncirculated 55.
Lot 30268
COLOMBIA. Banco de Panama.
10 Pesos, ND (ca. 1869). P-S723.
PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45.
Lot 30269
COLOMBIA. Banco de Panama.
20 Pesos, ND (ca. 1869). P-S724r.
Remainder. PMG Very Fine 30.
Lot 30270
PANAMA. Banco Central de
Emision de la Republica de Panama.
1 Balboa, 1941. P-22cts.
Color Trial Specimen.
PMG Choice Uncirculated 64.
Lot 30271
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
1 Balboa, 1941. P-22s. Specimen.
PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45.
Lot 30272
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
1 Balboa, 1941. P-22s.
Blue Specimen Variety.
PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.
Lot 30273
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
5 Balboas, 1941. P-23s.
Blue Specimen Variety.
PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ.
Lot 30274
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
10 Balboas, 1941. P-24s.
Blue Specimen Variety.
PMG Uncirculated 62.
Lot 30275
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
20 Balboas, 1941. P-25s.
Blue Specimen Variety.
PMG Uncirculated 62.
Lot 30276
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
1 Balboa, 1941. P-22s.
Red Specimen Variety.
PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ.
Lot 30277
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
5 Balboas, 1941. P-23s.
Red Specimen Variety.
PMG Choice About Uncirculated 58 EPQ.
Lot 30278
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
10 Balboas, 1941. P-24s.
Red Specimen Variety.
PMG Choice About Uncirculated 58.
Lot 30279
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
20 Balboas, 1941. P-25s.
Red Specimen Variety.
PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.
Lot 30280
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
1 Balboa, 1941. P-22a.
PMG About Uncirculated 55.
Lot 30281
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
5 Balboas, 1941. P-23a.
PMG About Uncirculated 50.
Lot 30282
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
10 Balboas, 1941. P-24a.
PMG About Uncirculated 55.
Lot 30283
PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision
de la Republica de Panama.
20 Balboas, 1941. P-25a.
PMG Very Fine 25.
* * *
Stack’s Bowers Galleries Expands Worldwide Operations into Vancouver, Canada
On the heels of another record year for total prices realized in world coin and currency auctions, Stack’s Bowers Galleries continues to expand with a new office in Vancouver, British Columbia. Leading this venue as Buyer and Consignment Director is Adem Karisik. Adem’s passion for coins and banknotes started at a young age when he began collecting in his early teens. Upon graduating high school, he became a full-time numismatic dealer, eventually founding Karisik Auctions. He provides a wide array of services for all collectors, dealing in items ranging from modest value to solo known rarities. Adem’s expertise encompasses all world banknotes and coins, but he specializes in Canadian and Asian numismatics. Adem enjoys conversing about coins and banknotes with clients and will be a regular presence at major Canadian and U.S. coin shows.
Aris Maragoudakis, Director of World Paper Money for Stack’s Bowers Galleries, added, “We are excited to have Adem as part of our World Numismatic Department. His expertise in paper money, along with his experience as a coin dealer, will enhance our already exceptional customer service, providing additional support with appraising, buying, and collecting consignments.”
“Having unsurpassed expertise on the Stack’s Bowers Galleries team is at the heart of all of our business,” commented the firm’s president, Brian Kendrella. “Adem’s knowledge across multiple areas of numismatics make him a welcome member of our industry-leading team of specialists.”
Adem Karisik can be reached by email at [email protected] or by phone at +1-604-363-8712.