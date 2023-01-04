Stack's Bowers Presents the Ellicott Collection of Panama Banknotes

Featured in the January 2023 NYINC Auction

Saturday, January 14, 2023 • 9:00 AM ET

Lots 30262-30283

The Ellicott Collection is the most extensive collection of Panamanian banknotes that Stack’s Bowers Galleries has offered in its lengthy history.

Each note offered in this collection is a treasure within itself, but when considering the totality of the pieces put together, it’s an almost unfathomable offering. Included is a fully issued set from the Arias series, two different complete specimen sets, one with blue and one with red overprints, along with two bonus 1 Balboa test notes with one being chemically treated by banana oil. If the pieces from the Arias collection weren’t enough, a grouping of early Panama notes from both the Estado Soberano de Panama, and the Banco de Panama make appearances in this section. Collectors of not just Panama but also Colombia will find those pieces to be must-haves. This collection was passionately put together and tightly held for a very long time and represents a very rare collecting opportunity for pieces that haven’t been available for decades.

The Ellicott Collection

Lot 30262

COLOMBIA. Estado Soberano

de Panama. 1 Peso, 1870.

P-S186r. Remainder.

PMG Extremely Fine 40.

Lot 30263

COLOMBIA. Estado Soberano

de Panama. 2 Pesos, 1866.

P-S187.

PMG Very Fine 25.

Lot 30264

COLOMBIA. Estado Soberano

de Panama. 3 Pesos, 1867.

P-S188. PMG Extremely Fine 40.

Lot 30265

COLOMBIA. Estado Soberano

de Panama. 10 Pesos, 1866.

P-S189. PMG Very Fine 30.

Lot 30266

COLOMBIA. Banco de Panama.

1 Peso, ND (ca. 1869).

P-S721ar. Remainder.

PMG Very Fine 30.

Lot 30267

COLOMBIA. Banco de Panama.

5 Pesos, ND (ca. 1869).

P-S722r. Remainder.

PMG About Uncirculated 55.

Lot 30268

COLOMBIA. Banco de Panama.

10 Pesos, ND (ca. 1869). P-S723.

PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45.

Lot 30269

COLOMBIA. Banco de Panama.

20 Pesos, ND (ca. 1869). P-S724r.

Remainder. PMG Very Fine 30.

Lot 30270

PANAMA. Banco Central de

Emision de la Republica de Panama.

1 Balboa, 1941. P-22cts.

Color Trial Specimen.

PMG Choice Uncirculated 64.

Lot 30271

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

1 Balboa, 1941. P-22s. Specimen.

PMG Choice Extremely Fine 45.

Lot 30272

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

1 Balboa, 1941. P-22s.

Blue Specimen Variety.

PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

Lot 30273

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

5 Balboas, 1941. P-23s.

Blue Specimen Variety.

PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ.

Lot 30274

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

10 Balboas, 1941. P-24s.

Blue Specimen Variety.

PMG Uncirculated 62.

Lot 30275

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

20 Balboas, 1941. P-25s.

Blue Specimen Variety.

PMG Uncirculated 62.

Lot 30276

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

1 Balboa, 1941. P-22s.

Red Specimen Variety.

PMG Choice Uncirculated 64 EPQ.

Lot 30277

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

5 Balboas, 1941. P-23s.

Red Specimen Variety.

PMG Choice About Uncirculated 58 EPQ.

Lot 30278

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

10 Balboas, 1941. P-24s.

Red Specimen Variety.

PMG Choice About Uncirculated 58.

Lot 30279

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

20 Balboas, 1941. P-25s.

Red Specimen Variety.

PMG Gem Uncirculated 65 EPQ.

Lot 30280

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

1 Balboa, 1941. P-22a.

PMG About Uncirculated 55.

Lot 30281

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

5 Balboas, 1941. P-23a.

PMG About Uncirculated 50.

Lot 30282

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

10 Balboas, 1941. P-24a.

PMG About Uncirculated 55.

Lot 30283

PANAMA. Banco Central de Emision

de la Republica de Panama.

20 Balboas, 1941. P-25a.

PMG Very Fine 25.

