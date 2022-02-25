Stack’s Bowers to Offer Hendricks Half Eagle Set From Fairmont Collection

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is thrilled to announce the incredible Hendricks Set of half eagles from the Fairmont Collection, a landmark feature of their Spring 2022 Showcase Auction.

Spanning the Classic Head and Liberty Head half eagle series from 1834 through 1908, the Hendricks Set exhibits the superior quality and completeness that has become a hallmark of the Fairmont provenance.

It is ranked as the #1 Current and All-Time Finest PCGS Registry Set in the LIBERTY HEAD $5 GOLD BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1839-1908) – CAC category, as well as the #2 Current and All Time Finest set in the LIBERTY HEAD $5 GOLD BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES AND PROOF (1839-1908) category and the #3 Current Finest set in the LIBERTY HEAD $5 GOLD BASIC SET, CIRCULATION STRIKES (1839-1908) category.

Of the 187 coins in this selection, 147 have been stickered by CAC for a 78% approval rate. Twenty-six of the coins have been awarded “+” grades by PCGS.

Highlights in the Hendricks Set include a condition census MS-61 (PCGS) CAC 1840-D $5 that ranks as sole finest at CAC; the finest known 1859-S $5 graded MS-63 (PCGS) CAC; an AU-58 (PCGS) CAC 1864-S $5 that ranks as Condition Census #2; a gorgeous EF-45+ (PCGS) CAC 1870-CC $5; a rare AU-53 (PCGS) CAC 1875 $5; and an MS-61 (PCGS) CAC 1876-S $5 that is the sole finest graded by PCGS.

In addition to these half eagles, included is a charming 1849 Moffat & Co. $5, which is the only territorial gold coin in the Fairmont Collection, as well as a handsomely original 1855 $3.

As with prior offerings from the Fairmont Collection, these coins are distinguished by incredible originality and eye appeal, and several price records are sure to be set when they are sold in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Spring 2022 Showcase Auction. The entire Hendricks Set is now available for viewing in an Auction Preview, with the final catalog and Live Bidding available at StacksBowers.com in the next few weeks. For more information about the Hendricks Set of half eagles or to register for bidding in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Spring 2022 Showcase Auction, contact the firm today at [email protected] or 800-458-4646.

