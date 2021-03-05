Steve Studer Collection Part 3 of US Coins Open for Bidding at Heritage Auctions

Part 3 of the Steve Studer Collection, open for bidding now by Heritage Auctions through March 22, features a wide assortment of collector coins in denominations ranging from three-cent silver to double eagles. The great majority of the coins being offered have dates from the period 1838-1861, with most struck in New Orleans. A few more modern coins round out the offering.

A featured lot in this auction is an 1859-O Double Eagle, graded AU50 by PCGS. With a mintage of only 9,100 pieces, the 1859-O double eagle ranks among the scarce dates in the series from the New Orleans Mint. Double eagle production at New Orleans fell to only token quantities on an annual basis after the San Francisco branch mint became operational in 1854, and gold deposits from California virtually ceased. Some issues, such as the 1854-O and the 1856-O, are legendary rarities, while dates like the 1859-O are “merely” scarce. For this issue, PCGS estimates a survival of 75 to 100 coins in all grades.

This offering of the Steve Studer Collection contains numerous additional highlights, including:

The live session for Part 3 of the Steve Studer Collection auction is scheduled for 5 PM on Monday, March 22. Bid on any or all of the coins in this auction at Coins.HA.com.

Simpson, Paramount Offerings Lead February US Coins Auction Past $20 Million in Sales

Heritage’s February US Coin Signature Auction is complete, and the results are in. Although the auction was delayed by weather until February 23-25, the results were nothing if not stellar, as nearly $20.6 million in rare coins changed hands. All prices include a 20% Buyer’s Premium.

This auction opened with an offering of 309 Important Selections from the Bob R. Simpson Collection, part four of our ongoing offerings from this fabulous collection. All told, these coins sold for just under $7.9 million, led by the finest known 1795 O-117 half dollar, which sold for $552,000. This coin, graded MS65+ by PCGS, is the finest of the O-117 early die state variety by two grade points, and one of a mere five of any 1795 variety certified in MS65 by the major grading services combined.

Additional results from the Bob R. Simpson Collection included:

The Paramount Collection, represented more fully in our March 25-27 auction of World Coins, contributed a small number of extremely important coins to this auction as well.

Primary among these was the 1907 Ultra High Relief Double Eagle, graded Proof-68 by NGC, which sold for an astounding $3.6 million. The 1907 Ultra High Relief double eagles are among the rarest and most valuable coins in the U.S. series, but their classic beauty and artistic appeal set them apart from all other numismatic treasures. This coin, pedigreed to the Norweb collection, is a stunning work of art, with three-dimensional sculptural design elements that show razor-sharp definition in all areas. It possesses a combination of almost perfect technical quality, tremendous visual appeal, and intense historic interest.

A second Paramount Collection coin, the 1880 Coiled Hair stella, graded PR67 Cameo by NGC, topped the seven-figure mark at $1,860,000.

All told, the Paramount Collection realized over $6.5 million in this auction alone.

