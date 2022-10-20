Taraszka Collection Polish Rarities Featured in Stack’s Bowers 2023 NYINC Auction

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to announce the offering of Polish rare coins from The Anthony J. Taraszka Collection in their January 2023 New York International Numismatic Convention (NYINC) auction. Prized among European issues are the coins of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth and of Poland more broadly. Many of the most notable collections in history have featured Polish rarities: Farouk, Czapski, and Brand, among a litany of others. To this renowned group can be added Anthony J. Taraszka.

Carefully curated for rarity and quality, The Taraszka Collection of Polish Coins offers types that have been off the market for decades and items that may not reappear for a generation. This collection heavily features gold from the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, presenting both circulating pieces and medallic ducat-weight pieces.

Several extremely rare branch mint Ducats are offered, including a 1585 Ducat and a 1593 10 Ducat from the Malbork Mint. The Vilnius Mint is represented by a 1586 Stephan Bathori Ducat and a 1622 Sigismund III 10 Ducats. Perhaps the most difficult mint to acquire, Riga, is represented in this collection by a 1619 Sigismund III Ducat. It has been estimated that no more than 20 Riga Ducats from the reign of Sigismund III have survived. Additionally, The Taraszka Collection contains a 1655 Swedish medal struck at the Riga Mint in the weight of 10 Ducats during the period of Swedish Occupation known as the “Deluge“.

Danzig gold issues remain as popular as ever, and this sale will include a phenomenal dually dated 1613/1614 10 Ducats from that city.

Those seeking a complete monarchal set of Ducats will be thrilled by a 1671 Ducat of Michal Korybut, who is perhaps the most challenging Polish ruler to acquire such a coin for. A Taler of John III Sobieski graded AU-58 by PCGS is of phenomenal quality and preservation and should hold great appeal for any collector of Polish coinage.

This brief overview of highlights from the Anthony J. Taraszka Collection showcases the uncommon nature and numismatic importance of the cabinet. It will cross the block at the Stack's Bowers Galleries Official NYINC Auction, January 12-14, 2023.


