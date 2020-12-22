By Jeremy Bostwick – Senior Numismatist & Cataloger, Stack’s Bowers ……



From talers to dollars, crown-sized silver coins have always been very popular with collectors. Given their size and the fact that they are generally the whole unit for their issuing authorities, crowns can play a vital role in shaping a narrative both domestically and abroad.

A key aspect can be ensuring the legitimacy of the ruling family and its future leaders. A German taler from the Kingdom of Bavaria in 1828 features King Ludwig’s “blessings from heaven”–his wife and eight children, whose portraits all appear in small medallions upon the crown’s reverse. While this coin may generate a Brady Bunch feel to a more modern audience, it sparked great interest within the imperial court of nearby Russia, whose emperor, Nicholas (Nikolai) I, was nearing his first decade of rule. The prospect of mirroring the Bavarian “blessings from heaven” issue was enticing as Nicholas had seven (legitimate) children at the time.

In 1835, the Russian minister of finance commissioned engraver Pavel Utkin with recreating the Bavarian taler featuring Nicholas and his family. The end result, the so-called “family ruble”, would become one of the most sought after crowns ever produced.

Though technically not a ruble, the designs by Utkin–and those later reissued in limited quantities in order to satisfy the needs of Russian numismatists–were actually struck to the standard of 1-1/2 rubles or, in Russian-dominated Poland, 10 Złoty. These rare and highly coveted crowns display, at the center of the reverse, the wife of Nicholas, Empress Alexandra Feodorovna, surrounded by their seven offspring: Crown Prince Aleksandr (the future Emperor Alexander II); Grand Duchesses Maria, Olga, and Alexandra; and Grand Dukes Konstantin, Nikolai, and Mikhail. Surviving in very small quantities and capturing this 19th-century ruling family at the height of their power and influence, these crowns instantly became favorites of collectors and centerpieces to advanced collections of world crowns.

Lot 20522 of the Stack’s Bowers Galleries January 2021 auction will feature an example of this desirable issue–with a golden-champagne hue sprinkled throughout and a deeper tone near the peripheries. Given the popularity of Russian numismatics and crown-sized issues in general, we expect that this monumental “family ruble” should attract tremendous enthusiasm and strong bids.

To view our upcoming auction schedule and future offerings, please visit StacksBowers.com where you may register and participate in this and other forthcoming sales.

We are always seeking coins, medals, and paper money for our future auctions, and are currently accepting submissions through January 15, 2021, for our April 2021 Hong Kong auction. Our next CCO (Collectors Choice Online) auction will cross the block in February 2021. If you would like to learn more about consigning, whether a singular item or an entire collection, please contact one of our consignment directors today and we will assist you in achieving the best possible return on your material.

