The German Princess Who Became a Russian Empress: Stack's Bowers NYINC Auction

Much like another female ruler some two centuries prior (Elizabeth I in England), an empress in Russia would oversee great national growth in both land and power, and have a “golden age” associated with her reign.

What is different, however, is that this ruler wasn’t native to the land in which she would eventually rule.

Born in what is now Germany to the prince of Anhalt-Zerbst in 1729, Princess Sophie Friederike Auguste was ennobled, though of modest means overall. In a boon to the fortunes of her family, she became betrothed to Peter, the heir to the Russian throne and the grandson of Peter I (“the Great”). She married the young prince in 1745.

Their marriage, however, proved extremely troubled and a mismatch, as Peter was mentally immature and Catherine (Sophie’s name having been changed upon reception into the Russian Orthodox Church) was anything but. Questions still remain as to when or if, their marriage was ever consummated. The extreme gulf their feelings created between them led to each seeking out favorites at court. Following two miscarriages (rumored to have been fathered by Catherine’s lover, Sergei Saltykov), the royal couple had issue, with Paul born in 1754, followed by Anna three years later (though she would live just 15 months).

Despite these offspring, the couple remained mostly at odds, with Catherine linked to various groups opposed to the eventual rule of her husband. His reign would begin upon the death of then-monarch, Empress Elizabeth (Peter’s aunt), in 1762. What would ensue would be quite dramatic, with Peter (now Peter III) being assassinated after just six months on the throne. Though never fully explained, it would seem likely that Catherine, along with her partisans, was behind a plot to have herself installed as Russia’s sole ruler.

Catherine’s reign would last over 34 years, with Russia enacting many reforms and expanding her territorial claims. Considered a Golden Age of Russia, her period of power would be known eponymously as the Catherinian Era, just as the Elizabethan Era would be similarly referenced in England. Similar to the coinage of Elizabeth I of England, that of Catherine is also widely collected, with numerous denominations, dates, and mints possible for this lengthy reign.

