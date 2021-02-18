On the heels of the successful FUN auctions, Heritage Auctions is proud to present The Paramount Collection, a diversified selection of rarities not seen on the market in decades, if at all. The World Coin portion of the collection, which encompasses 700 coins, will cross the block March 25-27, 2021, in the Paramount Collection World & Ancient Coins Signature Auction with bidding opening March 1.

“I’ve never seen some of the coins in this collection before,” said Cristiano Bierrenbach, Executive Vice President of International Numismatics. “There are dozens, if not hundreds, of highlights, with unique and interesting coins from Europe and around the world. We believe the Paramount collection catalog will be on people’s shelves for a long while.”

A Saxony 10 Ducat of 1611 is on offer and in absolute Gem Mint State condition, as graded by NGC.

“If you look of the bust and armor of Christian II and the details,” Bierrenbach said. “It’s an absolute wonder a coin that’s 400 years old has survived in such condition. For instance, the detail of the man’s hair is incredible.”

A dazzling Great Britain 1937 Edward VIII 5 Sovereign Pattern is one of only a small number of British pattern coins that were produced for Edward VIII after his coronation in 1936. The grandest and most prized of them all is the gold 5 Sovereign, and the Paramount Collection example is not only the sole individual piece in private hands, but is uncompromising in terms of beauty and quality, achieving the lofty NGC PF 67 Ultra Cameo grade.

A very rare France 1640-A 8 Louis d’Or, NGC, MS 61, is part of a series that includes the largest gold coins produced in France’s pre-Republic history. Made specifically for use by the king, the reason for its existence was entirely symbolic: to demonstrate France’s wealth and opulence, a message reinforced by Jean Warin’s powerful portrait of Louis XIII.

The offering of ancient coins in the Paramount Collection is led by a selection of Roman gold medallions. A Roman Empire, Magnentius (A.D. 350-353) Gold Medallion, NGC, Ancients MSstar, 5/5 Strike, 3/5 Surface, Fine Style, Light Graffito, is larger than most ancient coins and presents exceptional artistry.

“The ambition and acumen required to assemble such a collection is something to be admired and applauded,” said Ben Wengel, NGC Senior Grading Finalizer of World Coins. “We are honored that NGC certification will help the Paramount Collection realize its full potential at auction. I am sure the applause at the conclusion of the sale will be resounding.”

The collection also offers a stunning array of U.S. gold, all of which is encapsulated in NGC holders with special labels as having provenance from The Paramount Collection. The U.S. Coins group from The Paramount Collection will be offered Feb. 18-21 in Heritage Auctions’ U.S. Coins Auction.

