Top Pop 1849 Liberty Head $2.50 Featured in Stack's Bowers March Las Vegas Auction

The 1849 quarter eagle is a rare and underrated Philadelphia Mint issue from the early days of Christian Gobrecht’s Coronet, or Liberty Head, design type. The mintage of 23,294 quarter eagles in 1849 was subject to considerable circulation and attrition upon release, leaving just about 115 survivors across all grades. The vast majority show signs of handling and circulation, with only about 15 remaining in Mint State today.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is certainly proud to offer an incredible MS-64 (PCGS) example in our March 2021 Las Vegas Auction, a piece that is tied with just one other coin as finest graded by PCGS. No examples have been graded finer than MS-63 by NGC. It is a truly magnificent survivor from the first decade of production for the series. The eye appeal and surface quality are superior, featuring vibrant sunshine-yellow color, as well as flashes of powder-blue and tangerine iridescence in the protected areas. The fields display subtle reflectivity that contrasts with the richly frosted luster on the design elements. Well struck for the issue, despite the typical central softness, and fully devoid of distracting abrasions. This offering represents the first auction appearance for an MS-64 in recent decades, making it a significant opportunity for specialists and Registry Set participants.

This Top Pop 1849 Liberty Head quarter eagle will be offered in lot 4141 of our March 2021 Las Vegas Auction. Also featured in the sale are many important collections including selections from the D. Brent Pogue Collection, the Collection of Silas Stanley Roberts, the Washington Rainbows Collection, the Iron Eagle Collection, and many others.

