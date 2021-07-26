U.S. Currency Rarities Presented in Stack’s Bowers Auction for ANA World’s Fair of Money

Stack’s Bowers Galleries is proud to announce their Official U.S. Currency Auction for the ANA World’s Fair of Money, hosted at Griffin Studios, their state-of-the-art auction venue in Costa Mesa, California. The August sale represents the firm’s first Showcase Auction of U.S. Currency since their record-setting sale in March, and collectors are sure to greet this summer event with tremendous enthusiasm.

The standout highlight of the sale is a Fr. 345d 1880 $500 Silver Certificate graded PMG Fine 15, which is the only privately available example of the catalog number and has been off the market since its last public auction sale in 2006. This treasure is offered alongside an array of sophisticated collections that include some of the greatest rarities of the Friedberg reference.

Part II of the Tarzan Collection features an impressive selection of rare large and small size type notes across the most recognizable design types in the hobby. Among the highlights from this cabinet are a Fr. 187j 1880 $1,000 Legal Tender Note graded Very Fine 30 by PMG and a Fr. 2221-E 1934 $5,000 Richmond Federal Reserve Note graded AU 58 EPQ by PMG.

The Cape May Collection presents an unprecedented selection of Colonial and National Bank Notes of New Jersey, fittingly highlighted by a Cape May $10 1902 Plain Back graded PCGS Banknote Very Fine 25. Other notable rarities include a Boonton $10 1902 Plain Back graded PCGS Banknote Very Fine 30, an Uncut Sheet of four Woodbridge $5 1902 Plain Back notes graded PCGS Banknote About Uncirculated 50, and a March 25, 1776 6 shillings graded PCGS Currency Superb Gem New 67 PPQ.

An exceptional group of high-end Demand Notes, Legal Tender Notes, and Silver Certificates are offered from the Silver Springs Collection, with such incredible highlights as a Fr. 2 1861 $5 Demand Note graded PMG Extremely Fine 40, a Fr. 119 1901 $10 Legal Tender Note graded PCGS Currency Gem New 66 PPQ, and a Fr. 282 1923 $5 Silver Certificate certified PMG Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ.

Beyond these cabinets, the Stack’s Bowers Galleries Official U.S. Currency Auction offers numerous individual rarities, including:

