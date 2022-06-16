By Christopher Dahncke – Currency Auction Associate, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



1934 $1,000 Philadelphia Federal Reserve Note

The June U.S. Currency Collectors Choice Online (CCO) Auction is available for viewing and bidding, and Stack’s Bowers Galleries is pleased to offer a Fr. 2211-Clgs 1934 $1,000 Federal Reserve Note from the Philadelphia district in PMG Choice Uncirculated 63 EPQ.

This is an incredible opportunity for anyone looking to acquire this $1,000 FRN from Philly, as this piece has been awarded PMG’s coveted EPQ qualifier, signifying original paper. The paper is bright and quite attractive and accentuates the light green overprints. Collectors of high denomination notes will be sure to take notice of the chance to take this beauty home. PMG Pop 1/6 Finer.

1922 $10 Gold Certificate – Fort Knox Gold Reserve

Among the nearly 300 lots in this sale are impressive offerings of type notes, such as lot 91179: a Fr. 1173 1922 $10 Gold Certificate in PCGS Currency About New 50.

This $20 Gold Certificate is in a special PCGS Currency holder that has been signed by Edmund C. Moy, the 38th director of the United States Mint. These were released by PCGS Currency as part of the “Fort Knox Gold Reserve” in a special gold holder from the grading service. The note is bright, and the honey gold overprints are attractive. It features good appeal for the assigned grade.

Large Number of Confederate Bonds Offered in June CCO

Our June 2022 U.S. Currency Collectors Choice Online Auction will feature 17 lots of Confederate bonds, which will contain from single items to 71 pieces! Also offered are two bonds that have been framed and will make a nice display in your office or among your collection. The highlight of the section is 71 bonds, all from the Act of August 19th, 1861, with various denominations and varieties in the mix.

* * *

We are currently taking consignments for our August 2022 Global Showcase Auction and our monthly auctions. To consign your U.S. paper money and world paper money to a future sale, contact a consignment specialist at 800-458-4646 or visit StacksBowers.com. For more information on viewing lots or for assistance in registering to bid, email your inquiry to [email protected].

