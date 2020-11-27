Welcome to the Stack’s Bowers Galleries December 2020 Showcase Auction

By Q. David Bowers – Co-Founder, Stack’s Bowers Galleries ……



Welcome to the Stack’s Bowers December 2020 Auction, a magnificent finale to our 2020 Showcase Auction season. This past year has shown the continued passion and enthusiasm of the numismatic community despite unprecedented challenges. We are thrilled to present this auction amid incredible market strength, as demonstrated by our many successful auctions in recent months. We anticipate this upward momentum will persevere in the present sale, where we feature several significant and exciting collections.

The Naples Bay Collection presents a magnificent group of United States type coins that was assembled in the 1950s through the ’80s and privately held ever since. It showcases some of the most iconic rarities from the early United States Mint, as well as from the later Morgan dollar, Peace dollar, and Saint-Gaudens double eagle series. Highlights in this catalog include an MS-63 (PCGS) 1893-CC Morgan dollar, an MS-66+ (PCGS) 1923-D Saint-Gaudens double eagle, and an incredible MS-67 (PCGS) 1928 Saint-Gaudens $20. Our initial offering from this collection in our November sale attracted terrific excitement from collectors, and we are proud to offer another exceptional group as part of this December auction.

The Steve Studer Collection showcases New Orleans Mint rarities with a focus on the Liberty Seated design and Liberty Head gold coins. It was among the most highly anticipated specialized collections in our November sale, and we are excited to expand on that selection in the following pages. Notable offerings in this sale include an AU-55 (NGC) 1844-O Liberty Seated half dollar, a magnificent MS-61 (PCGS) 1846-O Liberty Seated dollar, and an AU-55 (PCGS) 1844-O Liberty Head $10.

The Collection of Richard Jewell reflects a keen focus on the most coveted 19th-century U.S. types. Superior quality is a touchstone of this expertly curated cabinet, with many coins featuring approval by CAC. Highlights include an AU-58 (PCGS) 1811/10 half dollar with a green CAC sticker, a desirable MS-62 (PCGS) 1879-CC Morgan dollar, and a rare AU-50 (PCGS) 1879-CC Liberty Head $10.

In addition to these important cabinets, the December sale features additional rarities, including a particular density of U.S. colonial coinage, early copper coins, Liberty Seated coinage, and early gold issues. Highlights include an AU-50 (PCGS) 1652 Noe-8 Large Planchet Pine Tree Shilling, an EF-40 (PCGS) 1799/8 Draped Bust cent, a magnificent Proof-64+ (PCGS) Judd-58 Restrike 1836 Gobrecht dollar with CAC approval, a historic MS-67 (PCGS) 1866 With Motto Liberty Seated dollar, an MS-64+ (PCGS) 1810 $5 with CAC approval, and an 1801 $10 graded MS-62+ (PCGS).

Of course, the impressive catalog now in your hands (or on your screen) is accompanied by the Stack’s Bowers Galleries catalog for the Larry H. Miller Collection, Part Two.

A truly world-class cabinet, Part Two of the Larry H. Miller Collection showcases an incredible type set of U.S. coinage featuring such incredible rarities as a Mint State 1794 silver dollar, the Stickney-Eliasberg 1804 Class I silver dollar, the finest known 1797 0-102 half dollar and a Choice Mint State 1808 quarter eagle. In addition, it includes a full suite of Mormon gold coins that ranks among the finest known, and the Gem Eliasberg 1894-S Barber dime.

The entire Stack’s Bowers Galleries December 2020 Showcase Auction is now available for viewing and bidding on our website StacksBowers.com and on our IOS and Android apps. Even though travel may not be in your plans at this time, bidding from your home computer or mobile device with our award-winning software is simple. In addition, you may place bids by fax, mail, or e-mail, and we also offer live phone bidding for select sessions. On behalf of everyone at Stack’s Bowers Galleries, I thank you for your interest and wish you the best of luck in your bidding!

Sincerely,

Q. David Bowers

Founder, Stack’s Bowers Galleries

