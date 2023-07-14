Barbara J. Gregory, Others Receive ANA Awards

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is presenting its Elvira Clain-Stefanelli Memorial Award for Achievement in Numismatics and Medal of Merit honors to members that have left indelible marks within the numismatic community. The recipients will be recognized during the World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, August 8-12.

ANA Elvira Clain-Stefanelli Memorial Award

The Elvira Clain-Stefanelli Memorial Award for Achievement in Numismatics is presented annually to a woman who has made significant contributions to numismatics through her research, leadership, and/or mentorship, and who has demonstrated a longtime commitment to the betterment of numismatics. This year’s recipient is the longest-serving and only woman editor-in-chief of The Numismatist, Barbara J. Gregory.

Gregory began her journey in numismatic publishing at the ANA in 1981 as an editorial assistant, and by 1988 she had become editor-in-chief, a position she held until 2020. During her time with the ANA, Gregory instituted many integral changes, such as initiating payment for contributing authors and columnists; being the first hobby editor to implement desktop publishing; and revamping the YN Literary Awards program, to name a few.

Says Gregory, “I am humbled and honored to receive this great honor. I take mentorship seriously, and the majority of my numismatic support has been in the form of encouraging new writers. I am so very pleased when collectors, especially women, tell me that I have inspired them to succeed in the hobby and in numismatic writing. I consider that my legacy.”

Currently she edits the Central States Numismatic Society’s (CSNS) quarterly publication, The Centinel. In this capacity, she single-handedly designs, edits, and lays out the magazine, and writes or otherwise selects all non-bylined content. Gregory will receive her award during the ANA’s 132nd Anniversary Banquet taking place Friday, Aug. 11 from 7-10 p.m. in the Allegheny Ballroom at The Westin Pittsburgh during the ANA’s annual convention.

ANA Medal of Merit

The ANA’s Medal of Merit honors individuals who have dedicated years of service to the Association and have worked hard to promote the hobby. This year’s recipients are Mark Anderson, Don Ketterling, and Simcha Kuritzky.

Anderson has contributed his financial expertise to the ANA through serving on the ANA’s Audit Committee. In addition, he received the ANA Presidential Award in 2011 and has lectured in the ANA’s Numismatic Theater program. In 2015 ANA Past President Walter Ostromecki recognized Anderson as a Numismatic Point of Light.

A respected coin dealer for over 45 years, Ketterling has assisted the ANA in his work as a Summer Seminar advanced grading instructor since 2011. He has inspired hundreds of collectors and dealers through the art of coin grading.

Kuritzky, in addition to his numismatic research, has served as an ANA district representative since 1994 and has chaired the ANA Exhibits Committee since 2018. He has presented in the ANA’s Numismatic Theater and Sundman Lecture Series over the course of 30 years. Additionally, Kuritzky has exhibited extensively since 1975 and has won more ANA exhibit awards at ANA conventions than any other exhibitor.

Anderson, Ketterling and Kuritzky will be presented with their awards during the Member Awards and Donor Celebration event on Thursday, August 10 from 3-4:30 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Ballroom B.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs, to include its museum, library, publications, conventions and webinars. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.

