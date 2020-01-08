The United States Mint will accept orders for the 2020 American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin (product code 20EA) beginning on January 9, 2020, at noon EST. The coin is priced at $64.50 USD.

The obverse design features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left. The reverse design features former Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti’s rendition of a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon and arrows in the left.

The American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coin is struck on 99.9 percent fine silver blanks at the Mint’s West Point facility, where it is encapsulated and mounted in a satin-lined blue velvet presentation case with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The Mint accepts orders at catalog.usmint.gov and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at catalog.usmint.gov/customer-service/shipping.html.

American Eagle One Ounce Silver Proof Coins may also be purchased at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor american eagle orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of Jan. 9, 2020, at noon EST.

About the U.S. Mint and American Eagle Coins

The United States Mint was created by Congress in 1792 and became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. It is the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage and is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce.

The U.S. Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; and silver and gold american eagle bullion and collector coins. The Mint’s numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.