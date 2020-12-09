On Tuesday, December 8, the Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA) announced that Jimmy Hayes will step down as executive director at the end of the year, and its board of directors has appointed David Crenshaw as the new executive director, effective January 1, 2021.

Of the change, Hayes said, “I have very much enjoyed my tenure as executive director. I appreciate ICTA’s historic role as a watchdog for the industry, but with the United States Supreme Court’s Wayfair decision, we have realized a need for a watchdog for the collector as well. David Crenshaw has the experience and perspective of both a dealer and a collector to lead and strengthen our organization in its mission. Thanks to all the dealers and collectors with whom I have worked.”

Hayes is returning to the Coalition for Equitable Regulation and Taxation (CERT) as a consultant, where he intends to focus on legislative initiatives related to the numismatic and bullion marketplace. CERT is a separate entity that functions as the lobbying arm of ICTA.

“We are fortunate to have someone of David Crenshaw’s caliber and experience step up to lead ICTA,” said board chair John Brush. “He is a strong communicator, who is member-focused and has deep leadership capabilities. Furthermore, as ICTA’s chief operating officer for the past seven years, Crenshaw has a solid understanding of our mission.”

Speaking on behalf of the board, Brush added, “We have very much appreciated Crenshaw’s efforts and his service to ICTA since he joined us in 2013. His experience will be a great asset to the association and will build off the momentum that Hayes left us.”

Crenshaw said, “I am honored and excited to lead ICTA. I am looking forward to working with our dedicated board of directors and members. Together, we will continue to build upon ICTA’s successful history, focused on promoting and safeguarding the interests of its members.”

About ICTA

The Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA) is a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt trade association dedicated to the coins, currency, and precious-metals bullion communities for over 35 years. ICTA exists to promote and safeguard the interests of its members, serving as the industry watchdog to maintain a favorable legislative and regulatory climate in the United States federal government and individual state governments. For more information, visit ictaonline.org or email icta@ictaonline.org.

