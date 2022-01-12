New Concerned Collectors Coalition to Replace NCBA Patron Membership

The National Coin & Bullion Association (NCBA) is replacing our Consumer Patron-level membership with a new, free membership dedicated to collectors. The Concerned Collectors Coalition is specifically for individuals whose primary source of income is not generated by the sale of numismatic materials. Concerned Collectors Coalition members receive a membership certificate and the association’s quarterly digital newsletter, Member News. A member of the Concerned Collectors Coalition does not have membership voting rights.

To support NCBA’s work advocating for the numismatic community, Concerned Collectors Coalition members will need to identify their federal and state legislators as part of the registration process. One of the first steps in convincing federal and state legislators to support our initiatives is finding out who represents our members. This allows NCBA and our lobbyists to focus efforts on legislators whose constituents will be directly impacted by the initiatives so that we can contact them about supporting our efforts when the time comes. It will also allow our lobbyists to create a clear picture of where these key legislators stand on issues related to our initiatives and which committees they serve on before we reach out to them.

Our Concerned Collectors Coalition members will be an important voice in the fight for our initiatives and will be called upon to help support our work in the state and federal legislatures. If you appreciate having access to a fair market for coins and bullion, you benefit from the work we do. The membership is free, but donations are vital to our efforts. You can still contribute $25, $50, $100 or more to support our initiatives and help shape the future of our numismatic community. To contribute, click here.

Current Consumer Patron members have been automatically registered as Concerned Collectors Coalition members. Each member’s profile should be updated to include the names of their federal and state legislators. Profiles may be updated at any time via the NCBA website’s “Member Login” button. If you do not know your password, there is a link on the log-in screen to retrieve it. To find your legislators, click here.

Help us make this coalition a powerful voice for the numismatic community! Collectors, join NCBA as a Concerned Collectors Coalition member for free and join the fight in our initiatives. Again, if you appreciate having access to a fair market for coins and bullion, you benefit from the work we do. And please contribute $25, $50, $100, or more, to support our initiatives and help shape the future of our numismatic community.

To join Concerned Collectors Coalition, click here.

About NCBA

The National Coin & Bullion Association (NCBA), the new trade name for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA), is a 501(c)(6) tax-exempt trade association dedicated to the coins, currency, and precious-metals bullion communities for over 38 years. NCBA exists to promote and safeguard the interests of its members, serving as the industry watchdog to maintain a favorable legislative and regulatory climate in the United States federal government and individual state governments. For more information, visit nationalcoinbullionassoc.org or email [email protected].

