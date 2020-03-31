Perth Mint Coin Profiles - Australia 2020 Dragon 1oz Gold, Silver Bullion Rectangular Coins

The Perth Mint is excited to release these 1oz gold and silver bullion coins featuring two Chinese dragons in a unique rectangular format.

In Chinese culture, the dragon is revered as a divine mythical creature, a symbol of power, strength, wealth, and good fortune, and it is often portrayed alongside a luminous or flaming pearl. Dragons are also believed to be the rulers of water and weather.

Each coin is struck by The Perth Mint from 1oz of 99.99% pure gold and silver, respectively, and issued as legal tender under the Australian Currency Act 1965.

The Perth Mint will release no more than 8,888 of the Dragon 2020 1oz Gold Bullion Rectangular Coin and 250,000 of the Dragon 2020 1oz Silver Bullion Rectangular Coin.

Design

The coin’s reverse depicts two stylized Chinese dragons chasing a flaming pearl. The design also includes The Perth Mint’s ‘P’ mintmark.

The Jody Clark effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the monetary denomination, 2020 year-date, and the weight and fineness are depicted on the coin’s obverse.

Perth Mint Designer(s):

Designer and engraver Jody Clark joined the Royal Mint UK in 2012. His portrait of Queen Elizabeth II became the fifth official portrait in 2015 ( View Designer’s Profile ).

After teaching at the Western Australia School for Art Design and Media for over 40 years, Neil Hollis joined the Perth Mint as a designer in 2015.

Presentation

The Dragon 2020 1oz Gold Bullion Rectangular Coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule. The Dragon 2020 1oz Silver Bullion Rectangular Coin is presented without a capsule in protective, convenient tubes of 20 coins. There are 10 tubes to a monster box.

Coin Specifications: