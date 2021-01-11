By Royal Australian Mint ……



The year 2021 marks the Lunar Year of the Ox and to celebrate, the Royal Australian Mint is proud to present these stunning investment coins, the second in its Lunar Investment Series.

In 2021, the 1oz investment coins are complemented by the addition of two new weights in gold, offering investors both the 1/2oz and 1/4oz options. Complete with a brilliant uncirculated finish, the coins depict a bold design of a bull, representing the hard-working and honest characteristics of those born in the Year of the Ox.

History and Significance

The Chinese zodiac is a classification system based on the lunar calendar and assigns animals to each year, repeated in a cycle of 12. The Ox is the second animal in the Chinese zodiac and is associated with agriculture so represents hard-working and honest characteristics.

The 2021 Lunar Year of the Ox gold and silver coins are the second installment in the Royal Australian Mint’s Lunar Investment Series and are an accessible way for people to invest in precious metals. They follow the 2020 Year of the Rat coins, the first Royal Australian Mint-branded precious metal investment coins.

The gold coin is made from gold ethically sourced in Australia and features three levels of security using proprietary technology.

Both gold and silver coins feature a beautiful image of a bull among willow branches, designed by Bronwyn King. The coins’ obverse features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, designed by Jody Clark and surrounded by the 12 lunar animals of the Chinese zodiac.

Features: