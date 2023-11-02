Choice Leopold I 5 Ducats Gold Coin Among Highlights at Atlas Numismatics

Out of 409 new coins and medals for your consideration this month, Atlas Numismatics presents five spectacular examples below. We hope that you may find something of interest for your collection and look forward to hearing from you if have any questions.

1076561 | AUSTRIA. Leopold I. (Holy Roman emperor, 1657-1705). 1661 ca AV 5 Ducats. NGC MS63. Vienna. 17.4gm. LEOPOLDVS DG R…. Laureate bust right / ARCHD · AVS · D · BVR · COM · TIRO. Crowned imperial eagle. KM A1203; Fr.-262.; Herinek 85.

Ex Millennia Collection – Lot 486; Ex Goldberg’s Auction 59 (30 May 2010) Lot 2614. This coin was also illustrated in the book Money of the World (Coin #96).

1076406 | BYZANTINE. Valens. (Emperor, 364-378 CE). Struck 367 CE. AV Solidus. NGC MS✭ (Mint State ✭) Strike 5/5 Surface 4/5. Constantinople Mint. 4.37gm. D NVALENS – DFAVC. Pearl-diademed, draped, and cuirassed bust, right / RESTITVTOR – REIPVBLICAE. Valens standing left, head ro right, holding labarum with cross and crowning victoriola; CONS (wreath) in exergue. RIC-3D.2; Depeyrot-20/2.

Ex North American Collection, CNG – Triton XI (January 2008) Lot 1009. Includes old auction ticket.

1076337 | DENMARK. Christian IX. 1863 HC-RH//FK AR 2 Rigsdaler. PCGS PR65. Copenhagen. Head right / Head right. KM 770; Dav.-78; Hede.-3; Sieg.-4.

Frederik VII Death and Accession of Christian IX.

Ex Mark and Lottie Salton Collection. Includes original collector’s envelope.

1076342 | ITALIAN STATES. Pisa. Federico I. (Repubblica di Pisa, 1155-1312). (1155-1312) ND AR Grosso. NGC MS63. 1.67gm. +IMPERATOR•. Two flowers to either side of “F” monogram / +S MAR• D’ PISIS. Madonna and child; star to left; all within inner circle. Biaggi 1933; MIR 394/4.

Struck in the name of Frederick I. Currently one finest known at NGC as of October 2023

Ex Mark and Lottie Salton Collection. Includes original collector’s envelope.

1076357 | SPAIN. Philippines. Isabella II & Alfonso XII. 1895 AR Medal. PCGS MS61. By Melecio Figueroa. Edge: Plain. 40mm. 37.55gm. EXPOSICION REGIONAL DE FILIPINAS// *MANILA 1895*. Conjoined busts of the Queen and the young King, right; signed M.F. below / Allegorical figure of Progress crowning a seated man with a laurel; exhibition center in background. Honeycutt 37; Basso.-714.

For the 1895 regional Expo at Manilla.

