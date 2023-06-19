CIT Gets Ready for 2024 With New Year of the Dragon Coins

Year of the Dragon

Mongolia. 1000 Togrog. 2024. Silver .999. 1 oz. Size approx. 35 mm. Antique finish. Mintage: 999 pieces. Special technology: smartminting® (Ultra High Relief), Special Shape. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Mongolia. 1000 Togrog. 2024. Gold .9999. 0.5 g. 11 mm. Proof. Mintage: 5,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Mongolia. 100 Togrog. 2024. Silver .999. 5 g. Size 150 x 70 mm. Prooflike. Mintage: 5,000 pieces. B. H. Mayer’s Kunstprägeanstalt, Munich.

Description of the Silver Year of the Dragon Coin

Shape: miniature sculpture in the shape of an Asian dragon with stand.

One side depicts an Asian dragon facing left, its front claws resting on a sphere.

The other side shows the dragon from the other side, with the emblem of the Bank of Mongolia in a slightly recessed circle, below in Cyrillic 1000 Togrog, below in Latin script MONGOLIA 1 OZ .999 SILVER; to the right of the sphere 2024 in recessed lettering.

Description of the Small Gold Coin

One side of the small gold coin features an Asian dragon facing left, its front paws resting on a sphere, in the exergue the year 2024. Around it a decorative edge with a geometric pattern.

The other side shows the emblem of the Central Bank of Mongolia, below in Cyrillic 1000 Togrog, below in Latin script MONGOLIA 0.5g .9999 GOLD.

Description of the Silver Banknote

One side of the banknote features an Asian dragon facing left, its front claws resting on a sphere. In the background a guilloché pattern and floral elements. Legend YEAR OF THE DRAGON and twice 100.

The other side shows the emblem of the Bank of Mongolia with the legend BANK of MONGOLIA / It is certified that these minted / commemorative notes are legal tender of / The Bank of Mongolia (The Central Bank). / Ag .999 – 5 g – 5000 pcs – 150×70 mm – 2024 and 100 TOGROG.

Background

As every year, CIT presents its three latest issues on the Chinese zodiac signs in the summer. They are dedicated to the Year of the Dragon, which begins on February 10, 2024 and ends on January 28, 2025.

There is usually a baby boom in the Year of the Dragon in all countries that use the Chinese calendar. The reason is that people born in the Year of the Dragon are considered particularly lucky. As a result, maternity wards are sometimes overcrowded. But who could blame parents for wanting to provide their children with the best astrological conditions?

Babies born under the sing of the dragon are said to live a long, healthy life full of energy. They are charming and reliable, as well as honest, brave and exude great self-confidence. This makes them natural leaders, although their perfectionism can sometimes drive others up the wall. If they do not get their way, “dragons” quickly become impatient and annoy everyone around them until things are finally settled according to their wishes. “Dragons” can be eccentric. They love freedom and travel. Those who try to reduce them to mediocrity will experience their concentrated aggression.

You are a “dragon” if you are born in 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012 or 2024.

2024 is also the Year of the Wooden Dragon, which is said to bring high levels of creativity and manifold interests. The last Year of the Wooden Dragon was in 1964, and the next will not take place until 2084. So we can expect a particularly large number of babies to be born in 2024.

