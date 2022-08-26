ANA to Develop Additional Security Protocols for Coin Shows

On August 15, 2022, during setup of the American Numismatic Association’s (ANA) World’s Fair of Money in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, a dealer had a display case of Rolex watches and coins stolen. Over the past several months, organized groups have been targeting coin shows and coin shops. These offenses are becoming serious issues and have resulted in substantial losses.

“As was driven home by the recent theft at the World’s Fair of Money, the American Numismatic Association is concerned about increased numismatic scams and crimes across the nation,” said ANA President Dr. Ralph Ross. “The ANA’s Board of Governors will convene a series of special meetings to conduct a thorough evaluation of the Association’s security protocols and take steps to address the emerging threats to the numismatic community’s property and physical safety. We look forward to collaborating with law enforcement, security specialists, and members of our numismatic community for purposes of minimizing risks in our community.”

Visit money.org/consumer-awareness for tips on how to minimize becoming a numismatic crime victim.

“We are devastated that this happened to our colleague and perceive this as an assault on our community as a whole,” said Kim Kiick, ANA executive director. “The ANA will work with the dealer and authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable.”

Persons having any information about the Chicago World’s Fair of Money theft or the items stolen should contact the Detective Division of the Rosemont (Illinois) Police Department at (847) 344-2350 or contact Doug Davis at the Numismatic Crime Information Center (NCIC) at [email protected] or (817) 723-7231.

Below is a list of the stolen property:

Rolex 68NM8988 Card Submariner 40mm s/s MAYYY

Rolex 50548806 Explorer III 42mm s/s OYYY

Rolex Cier Air King 34mm SS Y154239

Rolex Daytona 588u0014 40mm 18kt YG KYYYY

Rolex GMT 40mm S/S TIYY E267488

Rolex Subcard 15A71239 MATYY

Rolex Black Daytona 40mm s/s AYYY MD88041

Rolex 943YY485 Yachtmaster 31mm 18kt YG/ss IYYY

Rolex DJ 18K YG L225047

Rolex 405n559 Datejust 41mm ST/WG OIYY

Rolex 74z55203 Daytona 40mm Platinum MYYYYY

Rolex 8579069 Day Date 18K yg MMYYY

Rolex 1043462 Explorer II Explorer II 40mm s/s NSYY

Rolex Datejust IOIY T390114

Rolex A560809 Day Date 36mm 18KT/YG MIOIY

Rolex Day date 18k yg 6410355

Rolex K329143 PAP Submariner 40mm S/S TSIY

Rolex Day date 18k yg 6

Rolex Explorer II 40mm s/s TAIY F699052

Rolex K358799 Explorer II 40mms/s TIYY

Rolex U468886 Yachtmaster 26mm 18k w/g KYYY

Rolex t760740 Datejust 36mm s/s CIYY

Rolex K132037 Paper GMT Master ii 40mm s/s MMYYY

Rolex E619102 Submariner 40mm S/S TOYY

1914D $10 Gold Indian ICG MS65

1883CC GSA Holder

1884CC GSA Holder

1856S NGC AU55 $3 gold

2- $20 Saints PCGS MS63

1850 1$ Gold

1820 Large Cent raw

1865 Five cent raw

1798 1$ PCGS XF Knob 9

1865 2 cent piece

1843-O 50 cent AU raw

2- 1909 D 5$ Indians NGC MS63

