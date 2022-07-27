The American Numismatic Society (ANS) is pleased to announce that Presbeus: Studies in Ancient Coinage Presented to Richard Ashton has now appeared and is available for purchase. Edited by Andrew Meadows and Ute Wartenberg, it includes 20 articles that focus on the coinage, history, and archaeology of the Greek East. Noted scholars from Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Poland, Sweden, Turkey, the UK, and the USA contributed to this ANS volume of 556 pages.

Presbeus was presented to numismatic scholar Richard Ashton on the occasion of his 75 birthday in 2021. An expert in ancient Rhodian coinages, Ashton was the longtime editor of the Numismatic Chronicle, as well as in charge of the Royal Numismatic Society’s (RNS) series of Special Publications.

In the Editors’ Preface of the volume, Meadows and Wartenberg note:

“It was […] obvious to us that a volume should be produced both to mark his arrival at a certain age, but also to honor his quarter-century of service to the numismatic community at the Royal Numismatic Society.”

Presbeus can be purchased through the American Numismatic Society’s distributor Casemate Academic for $150 USD. Members of the American Numismatic Society receive a discount of 30%. For more information see numismatics.org/store/presbeus.

Presbeus includes the following articles:

Christopher S. Lightfoot. Was there a Core-Formed Glass Industry in Archaic Rhodes?

Wolfgang R. Fischer-Bossert. The Electrum Coinage of Lindos Again

Alain Bresson. Palmette Coins: An Update

Jonathan Kagan. Return to Xanthos: New Numismatic Light on the Harpagid Dynasty of Western Lycia

Ute Wartenberg. A Persian Queen on the Black Sea: The Coinages of Amastris and Herakleia

Philip Kinns. Understanding the Later Civic Coinage of Miletus

Koray Konuk. MY Stands for Mylasa

Andrew Meadows. The Double-Axe Mint: The Coinage of Tenedos in the Third and Second Centuries BC

Amelia Dowler. The New Mint under Nicomedes I (c. 278–255 BC)

Kerstin Höghammar. The Koan Series of Posthumous Alexander Tetradrachms, c. 200 BC

Vassiliki E. Stefanaki. Les ‘plinthophores’ de Cos: état de la question

Peter Thonemann. Cistophoric Geography Revisited

Aneurin Ellis-Evans. The Wreathed Tetradrachms and Gold Staters of Magnesia on the Maeander

Nicholas Sekunda. The Cretan and Pisidian Keraitai

Lucia Carbone. The Standardization of Asian Bronze Denominations in the First Century BC

Fabrice Delrieux. Fleuves et riviéres de l’Asie Mineure gréco-romaine. Généralités et tudes de cas dans les monnayages de Carie

Laurent Bricault. Images civiques de Mithra

Andrew Burnett. The Severan Coinage of Galatia

Elena Korka, Constantine Lagos, and Maria Syrrou. An Early Byzantine Gold Hoard from Tenea, Corinthia

François de Callataÿ. Correspondence about the Coin Market in Constantinople and Smyrna Prior to 1800

