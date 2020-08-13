2020 “No Show” Pandas Also Available

American Numismatic Association Living President Signature Labels

Limited-edition 2020 American Silver Eagles certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) with original signatures from 16 living American Numismatic Association (ANA) presidents are being offered as a membership promotion for the nonprofit hobby organization.

The program is made possible by the participating ANA Presidents, and campaign partners NGC and APMEX.

Numismatic collectors can obtain an exclusive Silver Eagle with a signed label from one of 16 living ANA Presidents by doing one of the following:

Make a minimum donation of $100 to the ANA Sign up three new ANA members Renew membership at a three-year term (those renewing should call 800-514-2646) Become a new member with a three-year term

Only 50 coins per President are available and will be issued randomly with a limit of one per person. The ANA Presidents featured on the NGC labels include:

Q. David Bowers – 1983-85

Kenneth L. Hallenbeck, Jr. – 1989-91

David L. Ganz – 1993-95

Kenneth Bressett – 1995-97

Anthony Swiatek – 1997-99

H. Robert Campbell – 1999-01

John Wilson – 2001-03

Gary E. Lewis – 2003-05

William Horton, Jr. – 2005-07

Barry Stuppler – 2007-09

Clifford Mishler – 2009-11

Tom Hallenbeck – 2011-13

Walter Ostromecki, Jr. – 2013-15

Jeff C. Garrett – 2015-17

Gary Adkins – 2017-19

Steve Ellsworth – 2019

ANA Presidential 2020 Silver Eagles can be reserved at info.money.org/silver-eagles or by calling 800-514-2646.

ANA “No Show” Pandas Available Soon

Since 1891, the ANA has held one of the world’s largest annual numismatic shows in the world: the World’s Fair of Money. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 show was canceled. The last time that happened was due to World War II.

But there’s one ANA Show tradition that you can enjoy right now – if you act fast.

Since 2015, special “Show Pandas” have been struck and released at each year’s ANA Show as a way for guests to commemorate the occasion. Despite the cancellation of this year’s show, the 2020 Show Panda Proofs still went into production, being struck in one ounce of 99.9% pure gold, 50 grams of 99.9% fine silver, or even one ounce of 99.95% pure platinum!

One-Year-Only Design

These stunning proofs display a one-year-only design honoring Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – the planned location for the canceled 2020 ANA Show. The reverse features a design from Ms. Tong Fang, creator of the 2019 and upcoming 2021 China Panda reverse designs.

These coins are available starting Monday, August 17.

Reserve your spot in line to secure 2020 ANA Show Pandas at our special ANA Member show price, while our limited supply lasts. Call 888-201-7096 and mention code ANA20.

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is a congressionally chartered, nonprofit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 28,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of educational and outreach programs as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call (719) 632-2646 or visit money.org.