Malta Launches First Numismatic Society

* * *

Malta has launched the first non-profit Numismatic Society in the country to encourage and promote the study and collection of numismatic material and exonumia. The Malta Numismatic Society is proud to have specialist academic members such as John Gatt and Emanuel Azzopardi who will help promote the study and collection of coins from antiquity until the present day, as well as banknotes, tokens, jetons, medals, seals, dies and weights related to the Maltese Islands throughout its history.

The society launches with the scope of enriching Malta’s heritage through articles and papers, study, discussion, exhibitions, cultural events, and activities, providing a focal point for numismatics, scholars and amateur collectors.

Founding President Mr. Simon Ellul Sullivan said “Malta has been blessed with an unparalleled history for its size and thus have been left with an equally rich numismatic repertoire to boast of. The MNS has been set up to curate and ensure, future generations of numismatists are adequately represented and informed to keep this beautiful field of study alive.”

The Malta Numismatic Society, headquartered in Sliema, has called for the burgeoning numismatic community to enroll in its accessible membership program to continue to add immense historical value to Malta’s cultural heritage. The organization has launched standard, institutional and trade membership programs starting from just €25 per annum easily accessible on their site www.mns.mt.

