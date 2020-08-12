Controller Carol Hull Retiring After 17 Years of Services

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) welcomed Brent W. Howe as its new chief financial officer (CFO) on August 5. Howe has a deep background in financial management and administration, with broad experience in the education, health care, manufacturing and defense sectors.

Howe most recently worked with General Dynamic Mission Systems’ GPS Source segment as its CFO and director of operations. He also has served in similar capacities for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and New Mexico State University (NMSU). Howe has an MBA from the Marriott School of Management, Brigham Young University, and a BA in Accounting from Brigham Young University. He is a licensed certified public accountant (CPA) and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

In this newly-defined position, Howe will be responsible for the Association’s long-term business and financial planning, in addition to managing financial forecasting and budget analysis.

“I’m thrilled to be working with such a distinguished organization as the ANA,” says Howe. “It has exceptional employees and an engaged board, which are key to an organization’s success.”

“Brent was among a handful of candidates we were considering for the new CFO position,” says ANA Executive Director Kim Kiick. “His expertise in financial analysis, forecasting and cash flow management, plus his nonprofit experience will benefit the Association greatly. We’re excited to have him join the ANA team.”

Howe replaces ANA Controller Carol Hull, who is retiring from the Association on August 28 after nearly 18 years.

“Although we will certainly miss Carol in the office, I’m pleased to know that her dedicated service and institutional knowledge will remain part of our community for years to come in her new role as a national volunteer,” says Kiick.

* * *

