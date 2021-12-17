New Print-on-Demand Program From American Numismatic Society

The American Numismatic Society (ANS) is proud to announce a new print-on-demand (POD) program.

Every month or so, the ANS will release four to 10 out-of-print and new titles as official POD editions, from recent monographs to the earliest numbers from series such as Numismatic Studies and Numismatic Notes and Monographs.

What are This Month’s Books?

Numismatic Commemorations of the 200th Birthday of George Washington in 1932 (by Sydney F. Martin)

NEW BOOK! 600 full-color pages. Available in hardcover and paperback editions.

NEW BOOK! 182 full-color pages. Available in hardcover.

White Gold: Studies in Early Electrum Coinage (edited by Peter van Alfen and Ute Wartenberg with Wolfgang Fischer-Bossert, Haim Gitler, Koray Konuk, and Catharine C. Lorber)

PREVIOUSLY OUT-OF-PRINT. 717 full-color pages. Available in hardcover and paperback editions.

PREVIOUSLY OUT-OF-PRINT. 992 total pages! Available in hardcover and paperback editions.

VOLUMES CAN NOW BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY.

Why Print-on-Demand?

Many popular ANS titles are now out-of-print. POD rescues these and offers affordable, high-quality editions using the original design and images from the first printing.

Our print-on-demand books and journal issues are officially branded by the ANS at prices often significantly lower than the resale market.

On occasion, new ANS books will be published directly as POD, saving readers time and money in receiving new volumes.

How Does It Work?

Click the links above to place an order, or visit the ANS Store and search/filter for “POD” or “Print on Demand”. Click the “Add to Cart” button and proceed to check-out. The ANS Member discount of 30% applies to POD books just like it does for new titles. Because of supply chain issues affecting the availability of paper, books will ship directly to you from the printer in approximately 2–3 weeks once your order is received.

